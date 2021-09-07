Australian brace for coronavirus waves to peak





Despite more than 26,000 activities nationwide, there are concerns that Australia’s third coronavirus wave peak may not have been reached. Infections in New South Wales continue to surge, and health officials predict that daily cases will be highest next week after another 1281 outbreak on Monday. Victoria has reached another outbreak-a high daily increase in 246 new local cases as Melbourne fights the outbreak. The Federal Department of Health estimates that there are currently over 26,000 active cases and that the delta mutants continue to grow rapidly with the blockade. Infections in New South Wales continue to surge, and health officials predict that daily cases will be highest next week after another 1281 outbreak on Monday. credit: Getty Concerns that southeastern Queensland could be blocked after the absence of new cases of local infections in Brisbane have eased. With 11 more cases, Canberra continues to lead the nation in vaccination rates, with 50% double vaccinations expected this week. Nationally, nearly 36.43% of the population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated and 63.16% are covered by a single dose. Chevron right icon “We have a supply” Vaccine deployment coordinator John Fluen is confident that the supply problems that plagued the program have been overcome since the first shipment of Pfizer doses from UK swaps. “We have a supply. We now have a distribution network,” he said. There are about 9,400 vaccinated locations across Australia, and we expect to see more than 10,000 in the coming weeks. “Really, everything is falling on those who have stood up,” said Lieutenant Fluen. John Fluen says Australia has a sufficient supply of vaccines and now people just need to “stand up”. credit: AAP Tasmania is the latest state government to show that even if a high immunity rate is achieved, it may maintain a tight border with the jurisdiction experiencing the outbreak of the coronavirus. Western Australia and Queensland have aroused federal anger at the cautious approach to reopening plans for countries with vaccine targets of 70% and 80%. The consensus-supporting modeling does not mention state borders, which are an increasingly controversial subject as jab rates increase. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said vaccination rates need to be increased in Western Australia and Queensland, as in other parts of Australia. “Vaccination is the best possible protection and adheres to difficult rules,” he told 2GB radio. “But there is a road and there is light at the end of the tunnel. That’s vaccination. That’s what we see in different parts of the world.” After five more people died of the disease in New South Wales, the national death toll is 1044.

