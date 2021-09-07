Watch Live: Gladys Berejikrian Announces Latest COVID-19 Cases in New South Wales

“Don’t be left behind when you start opening,” Gladys Berejikrian said at a daily COVID-19 press conference as the state is approaching a double dose of 70% of its target.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian again called on residents about the COVID-19 jab or the risk of being left behind, as 1,220 local cases and eight deaths were recorded in New South Wales on Tuesday.

At a daily COVID-19 press conference, the Prime Minister said 74% of the state’s eligible population had been vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine.

“In some areas of our hotspot municipality, the initial average dose is just amazing,” she said.

“Blacktown is 85% or more, Camden is 82% or more, Parramatta is 81% or more, Canterbury-Bankstown is 76% or more, and Dowel is 77% or more.

“We are really happy with these results and want people to keep moving forward. Of course, our message is not to be left behind.”

Ms Berejiklian said New South Wales would be open to fully vaccinated residents only if the state reached the target of 70% double dose.

“Don’t be left behind when we start to open,” she said.

“When we release at twice the dose of 70%, it will only benefit the vaccinated person.

“It’s time to get the first dose and match it to the second dose before New South Wales begins to settle. I want to make that message as strong as possible.”

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to his eight friends and family who died on Monday.

The deaths of eight people are:

Yesterday, it was announced that an unvaccinated woman had died at Dubbo Hospital in western New South Wales.She has a fundamental health condition

An unvaccinated man in his 90s from southeastern Sydney, who was in underlying health, died at St. George’s Hospital.

An unvaccinated man in his 50s from the Nepean Blue Mountains died at the Nepean Hospital

A fully vaccinated man in his 90s from southwest Sydney died at Campbell Town Hospital with a serious underlying illness. He is a resident of the Advantage Aged Care Facility at Preston’s Lodge, where he contracted an infection.

An unvaccinated woman in her 70s from western Sydney, who had an underlying illness, died at Nepean Hospital.

An unvaccinated man in his 70s from southwestern Sydney died of an underlying illness at Liverpool Hospital.

An unvaccinated man in his 80s from western Sydney, who had an underlying illness, died at Westmead Hospital.

A man in his 60s from Nepian Blue Mountains, who received a single COVID-19 vaccine, had an underlying illness and died at home.

There were 139 COVID-related deaths in New South Wales during the recent outbreak, and a total of 195 deaths in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

There are 1,151 COVID-19 cases in the hospital, 192 in the intensive care unit, 75 of whom are ventilator-infected.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Kelly Chant said the suburbs of concern in Greater Sydney are not only in Dubbo, western New South Wales, but also in Guildford, Auburn, Merrylands, Greenacre, Bankstown, Punchbowl and Granville. He said it would continue to exist.

She also called on the Central Coast, where the number of local incidents continues to grow.

Of the 1,220 local cases, 422 are West Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 392 are Sydney Southwest LHD, 128 are Sydney LHD, 89 are Sydney Southeast LHD, and 74 are Nepian Blue Mountains LHD. is.

There are 27 from the Western NSWLHD, 22 from the Central Coast LHD, 20 from the North Sydney LHD, 14 from the Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 7 from the Hunter New England LHD, 4 from the Far West LHD and 2 from the Southern NSWLHD.

NSW Health said seven infections were in the corrective setting and 12 had not yet been assigned to LHD.

The state’s ongoing sewage monitoring program recently detected a fragment of the virus at a sewage treatment plant in Brooklyn. The factory serves approximately 1,200 people.

“No recent cases have been detected at this location, so it is imperative to monitor the onset of symptoms and, if they do occur, immediately test and quarantine until negative results are obtained,” NSW said. Health says.

Mr. Beregikrian said at a news conference that the government is still working on a roadmap to resume in October.

“I don’t want to date it. I’m still thinking about the details,” she said.

“But it’s important to note that we’re already doing a lot of work towards that.”

The Prime Minister said that fully vaccinated residents intend to have “much more freedom than we do today.”

NSW Health received 28,812 COVID-19 vaccines from 24 hours to 8 pm Monday. This includes 8,031 vaccination centers at Sydney Olympic Park.

The total number of vaccines given at NSW is currently 7,587,842, with 2,858,114 doses by NSW Health until 8 pm Monday and 4,729,728 doses by GP Network and other providers until 11:59 pm Sunday.

Tuesday’s 1,220 local cases (found in 100,745 tests) increased the outbreak of highly contagious delta strains in the state to 30,456.

There were 1,281 infections on Monday, 1,485 on Sunday, and 1,533 on Saturday.

The blockade of Greater Sydney, which began on June 26, has been extended until the end of September, but the region’s state of New South Wales will be subject to a stay-at-home order until at least September 10.

The outbreak occurred on June 16 after a Bondi limousine driver carrying an international aircraft crew was infected with the virus.