Experts warn about potential “colds” this flu season





Last year was one of the mildest flu seasons on record, with mask obligations and restrictions. But doctors are afraid that this flu season will be different.

Indianapolis — As the flu season approaches, experts are worried about a potential double pandemic or “epidemic” in which flu cases clash with an increase in COVID-19. “The potential for’eccentricity’is pretty real this year,” said Dr. Brian Dixon, Dean of the Department of Public Health and Information Sciences at the Regenstrief Institute. Last year was one of the mildest flu seasons on record, limited by mask obligations and restrictions. “The situation is very different this year, and even if the flu season isn’t bad, it’s likely to be at least the normal flu season, which will cause problems with the medical system,” Dixon said. Related: Validation: Influenza cases and deaths have dropped dramatically since the 2019-20 season So far this summer, doctors have already reported abnormal amounts of RSV cases and other viruses among children. Experts say it’s a possible indicator of what’s coming this fall and winter. Related: “It exploded a bit”: Doctors see an abnormal surge in cases of RSV But so far, influenza cases remain low in Indiana. Currently, the state conducts an average of about 750 influenza tests daily. About 14 of them usually return to positive. This is a positive rate of about 2 percent. Then compare it to COVID-19, which has a positive rate of about 11 percent. “Our hospital system is already overloaded with COVID-19, so there is a real concern that the flu will hit the medical system this fall, with additional personnel and strain, almost every year.” Said Dixon. Another challenge is to know the difference between influenza and COVID-19 because the symptoms are so similar. “We are doing both rapid tests. There are tests that take several days for both processes. Therefore, to rule out one, both types of tests are more common during this year’s flu season. “We’re starting to see that,” said Dixon. Related: No, you don’t have to wait 14 days between flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine Experts say it is possible to infect both viruses at the same time, but very few cases are reported and it is unlikely. To protect yourself, doctors say it’s easy. Wear a mask and get both vaccines. According to doctors, the best time to get a flu shot is September and October for ideal protection. The CDC currently recommends that you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines at the same time, without having to wait 14 days between vaccinations. Community Health plans to hold an influenza vaccination clinic this fall, which will also provide COVID vaccines. Other hospital networks are considering the same.

