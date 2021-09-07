At COVID-19, Los Angeles is a story of two timeframes





With Labor Day here and as autumn approaches, coronavirus numbers are slowly but steadily declining in Los Angeles. 7-day average case rate 14.4% decrease August 25-September 1. Hospitalizations have dropped from the recent high of 1,790 on August 19 to 1,537 on Sunday. The decline in numbers also provides an opportunity to look back on how serious the summer surge was, and the period many wanted to return to normal was a double of relaxed limits and rampaging delta variants. It provides an opportunity to look back on how the pain caused it to fall. A total of 18,257 new coronavirus cases were reported during the two months from April 16 to June 15, just before California and Los Angeles County allowed the full reopening of most businesses. Los Angeles County Public Health Service.. From June 16th to August for the next two months. There were 15,105,759 new cases, an increase of 465%. In June, only 6,463 new cases occurred in the county. The total for August was more than 16 times, and there were 103,841 infections. New COVID-19 cases monthly in Los Angeles County from April to August The impact is not evenly felt throughout Los Angeles. In the first part of the summer surge, the most new cases occurred. Relatively wealthy community, inside that South Pasadena When Bel Air..Last month, the number of infections increased and changed. Diagnosed in low-income areas, include East los angeles When Historical Central and Southern.. A total of more than 1.4 million people in LA County are infected with COVID-19. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County until August 31 The level of hospitalization also varied significantly between the period before and after resumption. A total of 518 people were treated for COVID-19 at a local hospital on April 15, but by June 15 they had dropped to just 218. Then the rise began. On July 15, 406 people were hospitalized. On August 15, there were 1,650 coronavirus patients in the area’s ward, and the effects of the delta mutation could not be ruled out. Not surprisingly, the positive rate showed similar changes. Throughout most of spring, the rate was less than 1% and landed at 0.3% by June 7. However, on August 3, the rate peaked at 6.6%. The number of deaths reflects the time lag between people becoming infected with COVID-19 and needing hospital treatment or dying. Between April 16th and June 15th, 795 people died. Many of those who died were actually infected during the winter, when new cases increased significantly. From June 16th to August. 15,477 people died. But now the death toll is rising again, and the Public Health Service often reports more than 30 deaths a day.there were 43 people died Last thursday, and 39 people died on August 24.. The message from health professionals is consistent: vaccination can change the course of the disease. In a statement on Saturday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the mayor of public health, called the vaccination a “game changer.” “NSOf the approximately 5.3 million complete vaccinated people in LA County, less than 1% of those vaccinated were infected with COVID-19 and only 0.02% of those who tested positive were hospitalized. ” Said Ferrer. “Of all fully vaccinated people, COVID deaths are extremely rare, with 0.0022% dying,” she added. How did you do it: We analyzed coronavirus data associated with new case, mortality, hospitalization, and vaccination data from April 1st to September. Provided by 5 Los Angeles County Public Health Service.. Are you interested in our data?Please check Crosstown coronavirus interactive map Or contact us by email [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://xtown.la/2021/09/06/covid-two-timeframes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos