LA County reports 167 Mu variants and hospitalizations are declining

According to the latest state statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to decline on Monday, dropping from 1,480 on Sunday to 1,463.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has also decreased from 433 to 412.

The latest figures show that since the pandemic began, county health officials have reported 11 additional deaths related to the virus and 1,540 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,420,560 cases and 25,456 cases in the county. This is because it killed a person.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Monday’s number of cases and deaths may reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend.

Meanwhile, authorities have also confirmed the existence of what is known as the Mu variant of the virus. It has been described as highly contagious and may avoid the vaccine.

County health department detected 167 instances Mu variant, All between June 19th and August 21st, most of them found in July.

Previous coverage: COVID-19Mu mutant detected in Los Angeles County, reported by the Department of Health

Deliver top stories every day! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter.. Then get the latest news alerts with the FOX11 News app.Download for iOS or Android..

The Mu mutant, officially labeled by the World Health Organization as a “mutant of interest,” was first discovered in Colombia in January and has since been detected in 39 countries.

Some initial reviews of the variants have shown that it may circumvent currently available vaccines. However, in a statement on Friday, county health officials said, “More to determine if the Mu mutant is more contagious, fatal, or more resistant to vaccines and treatments than other COVID-19 strains. Needs research. “

The delta mutant is the predominant COVID-19 strain in the county, and public health director Barbara Ferrer will receive almost all sequencing required to identify a particular viral mutation on Thursday. It states that it represents the case. Delta has been labeled by WHO as a “variant of concern”.

“The identification of variants like Mu, and the spread of variants around the world, highlights the need for LA County residents to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others,” Ferrer said. He said. “This is why vaccination and stratified defense are so important. These are actions that break the chain of infection and limit the growth of COVID-19, which allows the virus to mutate into more dangerous ones.”

Feller said Thursday that the county had begun to see new declines in infection rates. According to Feller, the county’s seven-day cumulative rate of new cases was 159 per 100,000 last week, down 16% from the previous week and 22% from the peak of 204 per 100,000 in mid-August.

The proportion of people in counties who tested positive for the virus rose to 3.3% on Friday, up from 2.97% the day before.

Of eligible county residents over the age of 12, 75% have been vaccinated at least once and 65% have been fully vaccinated.

Re-promoting the effectiveness of the vaccine, of the approximately 5.3 million fully vaccinated populations as of Tuesday, 37,614 were virus-positive at 0.71% and 1,049 were hospitalized at 0.02%. Ferrer said he was doing it. .. Of those who were fully vaccinated, 118 died at a rate of 0.0022%.

According to the county health department, about 90% of deaths in all areas associated with COVID-19 were people with underlying illness. The most common conditions were hypertension (present in 55% of deaths), diabetes (43%), and heart disease (29%).

For the latest Southern California news, visit FOX11 Los Angeles.