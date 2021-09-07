Studies have found a link between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction in young adults





Adults under the age of 45 who recently reported using cannabis were twice as likely to have a heart attack (myocardial infarction), and this link was stronger for frequent users. CMAJ (((Canadian Medical Association Journal). These findings add to evidence from previous studies showing an association between high-dose cannabis use and myocardial infarction in people in hospital environments. The current study carefully examines the relationship between cannabis frequency and method of intake with the risk of myocardial infarction in young adults in areas where the risk of heart attack is not high due to age. Researchers examined data from a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that included more than 33,000 adults aged 18-44 years. Of these, 17% reported using cannabis in the last 30 days. Heart attacks were reported in 1.3% (61 of 4610) cannabis users and 0.8% (240 of 28,563) non-users. Cannabis users are men, smoke cigarettes, use e-cigarettes (arc), and are more likely to drink large amounts of alcohol, which may contribute to risk. However, in addition to these factors, other risk factors for myocardial infarction were adjusted in this analysis. “Recent legalization and decriminalization have increased the use of cannabis in young adults in North America, and we do not fully understand its cardiovascular health effects,” said a clinical scientist at Unity Health Toronto. Dr. Kalimurada said. “A link between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction was found. This persisted throughout a series of robust sensitivity analyzes. In addition, this link was found in other methods such as smoking, vaporization, and edible. It was consistent across various forms of cannabis consumption, including. There is no safer way to consume it in this regard than any other method. “ This observational study provides information on the relationship between cannabis use and myocardial infarction, but not the biological mechanism. We analyzed the behavioral risk factor monitoring system dataset (2017-2018). This is because it is the best source of information available to provide generalized and nationally representative insights. As young adults, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with cannabis use, especially in the current climate where we are exposed to a wealth of false information and non-evidence-based health recommendations. “ Nikhil Mistry, University of Toronto PhD Candidate Dr. David Mazer, a clinician scientist at Unity Health Toronto, said, “Not only young adults, but also physicians and other clinicians need to be aware of this potentially important relationship. Consider cannabis use in cardiovascular risk assessment. Cannabis consumption, patients and physicians need to consider the benefits and risks associated with it in the context of their own health risk factors and behaviors. “ “The large sample size, generalizability, and detailed data on cannabis consumption in this cross-sectional study provide unique insights into this growing public health concern. Confirm these findings and are cannabis-related. Further research and more data are needed to elucidate the mechanisms that contribute to the cardiovascular system. Results. “ sauce: Canadian Medical Association Journal Journal reference: Lada, KS, et al. (2021) Recent Cannabis Use and Myocardial Infarction in Young Adults: Cross-sectional Study. Canadian Medical Association Journal. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.202392..

