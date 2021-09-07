What’s new in NSW Covid: Some of Sydney’s most devastated areas have recorded 1,220 cases in the state, exceeding 80% of initial vaccinations.New South Wales

Some of Sydney’s worst-affected areas exceed 80% of initial vaccination rates, but hotspot local governments have the same freedom when the state reaches its 70% double vaccination target next month. It has not yet been decided whether or not to enjoy.

New South Wales Premier, Gladys BerejikrianSaid that it intends to give all vaccinated people the same freedom when the state reaches the 70% milestone, “not to be left behind” by unvaccinated people. “Warned.

“Our sign is that anyone who has been double vaccinated by 70% enjoys the benefits of being fully vaccinated. Once the roadmap is published, it will be revealed. Clarify. “

“But we also need to get health advice. But our intention is that everyone who has been double vaccinated by 70% will move forward and have far more freedom than they are today. is.”

NSW recorded 1,220 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from over 1,500 peaks reached last week. Eight people died, including one man in his 60s who died at home and was referred to a coroner.

The total number of cases in New South Wales since the outbreak of the pandemic is now 36,078.

The government has promised to release more modeling from Burnet’s Lab on the capabilities of the hospital system and future case predictions.