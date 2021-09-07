Health
Covid-19: 29 Middlemore staff considered close contact and stopped for 14 days
The 29 staff at Middlemore Hospital are considered intimate contact with Covid patients and have been stuck from work for 14 days.
After spending hours with other patients, the patient COVID-19..
The man came to the emergency department in Middlemore on Saturday night “Atypical” Covid-19 Symptoms, Including abdominal pain.
Regular exposure screening did not identify him at risk for Covid-19. He was transferred from the ED to an adult short-stay ward before being taken to the surgical ward on Sunday morning.He was tested But not separated until it returns a positive result Sunday afternoon.
When the man arrived at the hospital, he showed no signs of coughing and had no loss of taste or smell.
He said he had never contacted Covid and had never visited a place of interest.
He had a fever the day after he was hospitalized and had a Covid swab at 10 am.
The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the man remained in the ward after applying a cotton swab “because there was no isolation space in the ward.”
Instead of quarantine, the patient wore a surgical mask and the curtains around the bed remained closed.
Health officials refused to ask all patients to be tested for Covid-19 on admission, saying it was impossible.
Three patients who spent hours in the room with positive patients are now in a single isolation room, one discharged to MIQ and the other still in the hospital.
Of the staff members who stood up, 11 were doctors, 13 were registered nurses, and 2 were medical assistants.
Middlemore said he was experiencing a “serious shortage” of nurses and medical assistants, and the Ministry of Health was reviewing staff levels daily.
On Tuesday, Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said he was “very happy” with the hospital clinician’s good decision. Based on the information they had at the timeHowever, note that there were “some points where there was a delay in the process”.
At alert level 4, there is a series of steps to check who has arrived at Covid’s emergency department, including a declaration of symptoms. Or check if the person is a contact or was in a place of interest.
In this case, “this is exactly what happened,” he said.
After speaking with Dr. Margie Apa, CEO of Manukau DHB County, Bloomfield said staff are following “appropriate” infection prevention and management advice throughout.
This includes staff wearing PPE.Appropriate depending on the situationThe person was valued and managed, “he said.
But there were “some points that delayed the process,” he said – the Health Commission is investigating “what’s behind it.”
When asked if the hospital would consider testing all patients when they arrived at the hospital for Covid-19, he said it was “operationally infeasible.”
Bloomfield said on Tuesday that he was a member of the family and eight out of eleven household members tested positive for Covid-19.
According to Bloomfield, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service is “quite confident” about where the incident fits into the delta outbreak and how the infection invaded the home. ..
Meanwhile, all patients and staff in the two affected wards during the 10-hour period from 6:30 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday are classified as close contacts until further investigation is conducted. I did. Northern Community Health Coordination Center (NRHCC) said earlier thing.
As of Monday, the ward was closed to prevent new hospitalizations and patients were being cared for as if they were “exposed to Covid.”
As a precautionary measure, patients who may have been exposed during ED were transferred to quarantine exposed to Covid, NRHCC said earlier.
ED staff must wear N95 masks and goggles on a daily basis and, as a result, are considered casual contact.
