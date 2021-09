Outbreaks of delta variants threaten Singapore’s “living with Covid” model

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Health, the number of new Covid-19 infections in Singapore has doubled in the past week, Over 1,200 Week ending on September 5th.

To date, Singapore has recorded a total of 68,901 Covid-19 infections and 55 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Lawrence Wong’s head on Monday Covid-19 Task Force in Singapore Said that it is not only the total number of cases per day that is relevant to the Singaporean government, but also the “virus spread rate”.

“Experiences in other countries have shown that if the number of cases increases very rapidly, there will be more cases of ICU and more people will succumb to the virus,” he said.

During the pandemic, Singapore pursued an aggressive “Covid zero” policy and imposed strict restrictions such as restaurant closures, border closures and increased social distance. But in June, the government announced that it plans to move to a Covid strategy of controlling outbreaks with vaccines and monitoring hospitalizations, rather than limiting the lives of citizens. “The bad news is that Covid-19 may never go away. The good news is that we can live normally with it in the middle of us,” Singapore said. Top of Covid-19 I wrote it in an editorial in June. New restrictions Singapore is one of the best Covid-19 vaccination rate In the world, over 80% of the population is fully vaccinated. During August Singapore began to relax Some of its Covid-19 restrictions Allows fully vaccinated people to eat in restaurants and gather in groups of 2 to 5 people. However, Singapore’s Covid Task Force chief Wong said on Monday that a new outbreak stopped further resumption. Wong said Singapore will try to contain new outbreaks through more aggressive contact tracing and “ring fencing” cases and clusters. Mandatory test Even for high-risk workers, it occurs once a week instead of once every two weeks. In addition, the list of workers subject to mandatory testing will be expanded to include retail, delivery, and public transport staff. Singapore too Banned all workplace gatherings Starting Wednesday, and Wong urged citizens to avoid unnecessary social events while they were trying to contain the outbreak. He said Singapore was able to maintain a certain degree of openness during the new outbreak, reflecting Singapore’s new policies and high immunization rates. “But despite the best efforts, if the number of serious cases requiring oxygen in ICU care surges, we may have no choice but to tighten our overall posture and should be ruled out. Not, “he said. Warning to other countries The outbreak in Singapore occurs as other countries in the region, previously aiming for zero infection, move to life similar to the Covid model. Millions of residents in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia, have been blocked for months as local governments attempted to contain the delta outbreak. Since then, they have admitted that it is impossible. Australian Government once in August 70% of people over 16 years old Two doses of the vaccine will steadily ease the restrictions. As of Monday, only 38.4% of Australia’s population was fully vaccinated. However, some Australian state leaders warn against opening state borders prematurely and wonder why they actively expose their populations to the virus. There are currently no cases of Covid-19 in the community in Western Australia and Queensland. “We have some of the freest, most open and exciting communities in the world, and we want to keep it that way while our population is vaccinated. That’s it. ” Premier of Western Australia Mark Magawan August 30th. “The idea of ​​deliberately deciding to import a virus prematurely … is a complete madness,” he added. Some epidemiologists say the consequences can be catastrophic if restrictions are relaxed before vaccination rates in vulnerable communities are high enough.

