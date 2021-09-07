Cannabis consumers under the age of 45 are almost twice as likely to have a heart attack as non-cannabis users.





Adults under the age of 45 who consumed cannabis within the last 30 days suffered almost twice as many heart attacks as non-drug adults, according to a study published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Cannabis refers to the psychotropic drug of the cannabis sativa plant, the psychotropic chemical of which is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. World Health Organization ..

The researchers analyzed the health data of more than 33,000 adults aged 18-44 years from the 2017 and 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveys. Of the 17% of adults who reported using cannabis last month, 1.3% later had a heart attack. Only 0.8% of non-cannabis users reported the same.

Some believe that cannabis intake is safe and not harmful, but that’s not true, says lead research author St. Michael’s Hospital and a clinician, scientist and anesthesiologist at the University of Toronto, Canada. Dr. Kalimurada said.

“There is increasing evidence that this can hurt you in the short and long term,” he said. May cause arrhythmia This study does not investigate how cannabis affects heart health, but previous studies have shown that cannabis can affect a user’s heart rate. Said. Lada explained that if someone’s heart rate becomes irregular, the amount of oxygen needed by the heart can increase. At the same time, he added, cannabis can also limit the amount of oxygen supplied to the heart. “Ultimately, this oxygen supply-demand mismatch will fundamentally lead to a heart attack,” Lada said. Modern cannabis is very powerful The cannabis sold on the market today is far more powerful than the cannabis sold in the last 50 years, says Robert Page, chair of the American Heart Association’s Scientific Statement on Cannabis. Page was not involved in the study. “This isn’t what your grandpa was smoking in Woodstock. It’s very powerful,” he said. Many people are unaware that cannabis can have a negative interaction with other drugs, Page added. Like most other drugs, cannabis is metabolized through the liver. This means that it can interact with many cardiovascular drugs, such as anticoagulants. The AHA study also details the potential benefits of using cannabis for pain relief and other medical purposes, but its negative effects should not be ignored. He holds a PhD in Anesthesia and Physiology from the University of Toronto, Canada. Both cannabis users and their healthcare providers should “balance the risks and benefits of cannabis in their own particular circumstances,” Mazer said. According to the page, AHA does not recommend smoking or vaporizing cannabis in any amount. The researchers pointed to a potential association with stroke, he said, with vaping associated with lung damage. In the future, Lada said he would like to investigate cannabis users in real time rather than looking back at the findings. He said it would be difficult to carry out this type of study because cannabis is not legal at all state or US federal levels.

..

