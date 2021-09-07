It’s time for a flu shot.Here’s what you need to know: Shot





In every story about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, it’s easy to forget that there is another respiratory virus that is ready to attack.

Yes, it’s that familiar winter nemesis, the flu. And while there are vaccines that can help prevent it, there is also the risk of false information and circulation. “We are worried about vaccine fatigue, people are confused about when and when they need to be vaccinated against the flu, and they are not very keen on rolling up their sleeves again,” he said. Dr. William Schaffner, Medical Director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. “Influenza is a nasty virus and worth defending.”

“It’s a wise choice to get a flu shot for two reasons,” he says. “First, vaccinations prove to be better for fighting the flu each year. Second, vaccination against the flu helps protect the people around us. It will help. “

This is a guide to getting vaccinated against another virus that can be fatal.

Last year I heard that the flu has essentially disappeared. Do you really need a flu shot this year?

Yes. Last year, widespread mask wear, remote work and school, and physical distance resulted in a record reduction in influenza cases. But this year, experts say that reopening schools, reduced compliance with pandemic prophylaxis, and a surge in delta variant infections can create the double pain of a very serious flu and COVID-19 season. I’m afraid. already, RSV, The serious respiratory virus in children is on the rise. “This suggests that the flu will recur. [too]”Is called LJ Tan, Secretary General Immunization Action Union..

Who should be vaccinated against the flu?

Dr. Lisa Groskov, medical director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s influenza department, especially recommends that people over 6 months not be vaccinated against influenza due to previous rare severe reactions. Unless otherwise stated, it states: ..

When is the best time to get a flu shot?

Why not now?

In the United States, the flu season begins in October. There are concerns that vaccination may weaken immunity before the end of the flu season in May, but there is not enough data to know when it is best to get an injection.

The CDC says it aims to get the flu vaccine by the end of October. By that time, incidents will begin to increase and many will be just a few weeks away from traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, “it is still beneficial to be vaccinated at any time during the flu season,” he says. Andrew Pavia, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, University of Utah.

Does the flu vaccine definitely prevent me from getting the flu?

No. No vaccine is 100% effective. However, if you get the flu, the vaccine is likely to greatly reduce your chances of getting sick, hospitalized, or dying, Pavia says. Before last year Tens of thousands Every year, I was hospitalized or died of influenza. Usually people who are not vaccinated.

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?

absolutely. The CDC previously recommended timing the COVID-19 vaccine and other immunizations because the vaccine is so new, but “the guidance has changed,” says Grohskopf. The CDC now states that it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time. “The body’s immune response and side effects are generally the same as if one vaccine was given alone.” If given twice the same day, expect each vaccine to be given to a different arm. Please give me. This may reduce pain and swelling.

How about the COVID-19 booster shot? Can I get it at the same time as the flu shot?

Currently, a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is only allowed for people with certain immunodeficiencies. If you qualify, you can get the additional dose and flu shot on the same day. With more widespread approval of boosters, “these shots will be able to be co-administered with influenza vaccinations,” said Lisa Caladian, district manager at CVS.

Q: The Delta variant is worried about going to the clinic or pharmacy for this year’s flu shot. Are there any other options?

If you’re worried, call for off-hours and make sure your provider (and you) is masked. If you’re still worried, contact your local clinic to see if there is an outdoor flu shot clinic in your area.

How do I get the proper flu shot for me and my family?

“The most important thing is to get a flu shot, but there are some flu shots that are specific to a particular group,” says Pavia. The key is usually age.

Children under the age of eight who are vaccinated against the flu for the first time say they need to be vaccinated twice every month. Dr. Flor Munoz-Rivas, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist at Baylor College of Medicine. Strong immunity does not start until 2 weeks after the second shot. “Therefore, parents need to schedule these shots now,” she says.

The immune system weakens with age. Therefore, the CDC recommends that adults 65 years and older receive one of two influenza vaccinations (Fluzone high-dose 4-valent vaccine or FLUAD 4-valent vaccine). Both are designed to elicit a stronger immune response. If neither is available, it is advisable to opt for influenza vaccination.

I’m pregnant. Should I get a flu shot?

Yes. Also, for the third semester, the CDC recommends that you get your flu shot as soon as possible so that you can give your newborn a flu shot from day one. The mother’s antibodies protect her from the flu shot — if she gets the flu shot — up to six months before they can get their flu shot, ”says Grohskopf. Be sure to take a shot, not a nasal spray.

I heard that I have an egg allergy and cannot get a flu shot. For real?

That’s not really the case, says Grohskopf of the CDC.

Indeed, most influenza vaccinations and one nasal spray influenza vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration contain small amounts of egg protein because they are manufactured using egg-based technology. However, both nasal and shot studies have found that allergic reactions are extremely rare.

Two egg-free vaccines are available: Flublok Quadrivalent (for people over 18 years old) and Flucelvax Quadrivalent (approved this season for people over 2 years old). However, according to the CDC, people with a history of egg allergies can be vaccinated with the appropriate age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you have a history of severe allergic reactions to eggs, the CDC recommends taking shots where staff can treat you in the event of a rare allergic reaction.

I’m going to seize the opportunity, why do I need to get the flu vaccine?

Skipping flu shots is a much more dangerous proposal, he says, as the pandemic remains rampant. Bernard Cummins, Infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. “You may get the flu and need treatment, but you may find that the hospital is overwhelmed by COVID, or you may get the flu and get infected with COVID, especially the coronavirus. If you have not been vaccinated against [you] Take the risk that your immune system will be overwhelmed by two viruses at the same time. The first infection has already weakened the lungs, so a series of infections can lead to more serious illness. Dr. Priyanori, Albert Einstein Medical College Infectious Disease Specialist.

If I have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, does getting a flu shot mean that I will be double protected and will not need to wear a mask?

Not at all. “Don’t stop public health measures,” says Pavia. Keeping a distance, wearing a mask, and washing your hands can increase your chances of getting the flu — or COVID-19, especially after coughing or sneezing.