How Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Changes the Risk of Side Effects

NSAdditional administration of Covid-19 vaccine May be deployed In the United States later this year. It raises the question: what do the side effects from booster shots look like? Is the risk of adverse events higher or lower than in previous regimens?

Overall, the Covid-19 vaccine is overwhelmingly safe and highly effective. But with shots in millions of weapons since the end of last year, researchers have discovered some serious side effects. This was extremely rare, and clinical trials that led to the approval of shots could not even be done by tens of thousands of participants. Do not capture them.Researchers do not fully understand the root cause of some side effects, but they also report Some of those risks, including certain heart and blood clotting problems, are much higher after the Covid-19 infection itself than after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

STAT asked experts what the situation of adverse events after another dose would look like, and emphasized that they were speculating. Since the additional dose has not yet been put into many arms, the amount of data is limited and it is impossible to predict what will happen. (Whether a booster is needed from a protection standpoint is another matter. Many experts insist There is no evidence to support adults in widespread need for boosters, People with weakened immunity, NS. )

“We are reading tea leaves,” said Mark Slifka of Oregon Health & Science University, an expert in immunology, viruses and vaccines.

Better answers may arrive soon. Israel and some European countries are ahead of the United States in a version of the booster program. Research Looking at the early days of the Israeli booster campaign, giving different doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people over the age of 60 did not seem to reveal new safety concerns. And a statement from the company about their small study of boosters showed the same safety features as previous doses.

Most vaccination-related issues occur shortly after the shot is delivered, so “if the risk increases dramatically in terms of safety profile, you’ll soon see it,” Slifka said. Mr. says.

Below, STAT outlines some of the side effects associated with various vaccines and what experts are currently considering.

A more common and less annoying issue: I feel sick after a shot

The second shot with the Pfizer and Modana double-dose mRNA vaccine was really disgusting for those who rolled up their sleeves. It wasn’t universal, but many people were fluent, feverish, and painful, usually for a day or two after the second shot.

The cause was that the immune system was actually increasing. If the first shot provided body protection with the scent of an important protein from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the immune system was ready to raid when it revisited the spike protein in shot # 2. .. It was all in the name of building a lasting and strong blockade in the body, but some people had a significant hangover after the second dose.

Kawasar Talaat, a Johns Hopkins infectious disease specialist and vaccine researcher, said:





Talaat said the immune system is already prepared to recognize and target peplomer, so you may experience a similar experience after the third dose.

However, Slifka presented another hypothesis. Perhaps the third shot isn’t too bad or doesn’t affect a lot of people. In the United States, the immune system was still elevated from the first injection, as the second dose was given 3-4 weeks after the first dose. Maybe Slifka said that if people didn’t get boosters until at least eight months later, the immune system would calm down and the third shot wouldn’t be accompanied by the kick that the second shot did.

Anaphylaxis

Shortly after the mRNA vaccine was approved last year, it became clear that some people had severe allergic reactions. With this discovery, the United States and other countries will need to monitor for 15 minutes (30 minutes for people with a history of severe allergies) after receiving a shot, allowing providers to administer epinephrine to treat anaphylaxis. I advised you need it.

Initial estimates of Pfizer shots were up to 11 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses, but recent data show that the rate of immunization of both Pfizer and Moderna was one million doses administered. It is about 5 times per. At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board last month Expert pointed out Most often, it occurred in women after the first dose, perhaps because, at least in part, those who responded to the first shot did not receive the second dose. .. recommendation..

yet, Subsequent research People who appear to have had some form of allergic reaction after the first dose have been shown to be able to safely receive the second dose.

For those who are not allergic to the vaccine, the risk of such a reaction to a third dose is probably low, Talat said. “If you tolerate two vaccinations, you are much less likely to have an anaphylactic reaction to the third vaccination.”

Myocarditis and pericarditis

Myocarditis (inflammation of the muscles of the heart) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissues around the heart) are also associated with the mRNA vaccine, with a higher proportion of men under the age of 40 compared to older men and women overall. , There is the greatest risk in the age of boys. From 12 to 17, health officials said. Most often, it occurs immediately after the second dose.

The majority of cases investigated so far have been mild compared to cases of myocarditis associated with other causes, including viral infections.When Recent research Israeli people have found that they are at higher risk of myocarditis associated with Covid-19 infection than the Covid-19 vaccine.

For some experts, clustering of cases immediately after the second injection suggests that it is the result of an immune response. The immune response goes too far and causes inflammation after being primed on the first dose. One of the hypotheses of those who developed myocarditis or pericarditis after the first shot was that they had the first Covid-19 infection, so the first shot corresponded to the second exposure and did not have Covid. It was similar to the second dose in humans. 19.

David Juurlink, head of clinical pharmacology at the University of Toronto, is concerned that if it is the immune response that causes inflammation, it is more likely to occur after a third dose. Beyond that, he also believes the case can be more serious.

“I’m worried that young men who take two doses and a third dose may be at increased risk,” Juurlink said.

Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to Pfizer Shot last month Said The incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in vaccinated boys aged 16 to 17 can be as high as 1 in 5,000, but the benefits of injections still outweigh the risks.

However, the possibility of a third dose can rekindle the debate about risk and benefit profiles, especially for boys and young men. If a third dose further increases the risk of myocarditis in these groups (it is not clear that additional shots are needed to protect against Covid-19), do I need to be extensively boosted? Or is it just older people who have a lower risk of developing myocarditis after firing and may have weaker immunity to Covid-19 in a more anxious way than younger people?

There is no data yet that could help solve these questions. However, boosters are not available to everyone at once. They start going to those who first received the first regimen, such as the elderly and health care workers. If researchers detect an increase in myocarditis after the third shot, Juurlink could indicate that health officials need to explain the increased risk when considering boosters for young men. He said he had sex.

Slifka, on the other hand, raises the possibility that giving a third shot long enough after the second shot may stabilize the immune system and not increase the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis any further. bottom. ..

Coagulation question

US authorities are initially pushing the mRNA vaccine into a booster program, but Johnson & Johnson boosters may eventually be available. The J & J shot has been approved as a single dose regimen, so the booster will be the second shot.

The most concerned adverse events associated with J & J shots are thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis characterized by an abnormal combination of widespread thrombosis and decreased platelet count ( It is called VITT). It appears to be very rare, but has caused a serious health crisis and some deaths. (A condition that may be the result of an abnormal immune response is also associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which uses a design similar to the J & J Shot. The AZ Shot is not licensed in the United States.)

Experts said it was unclear whether the risk of this particular side effect would change with a second dose of the J & J vaccine. Since the AZ vaccine is given twice, it is possible to clarify what happens with the second dose of J & J immunity, analysis Many VITT cases usually detected them after the first dose.According to, the risk seems to be higher in young adults than in older people Research We are investigating 170 distinct cases and 50 possible cases of VITT in the United Kingdom that occurred after the first dose of the AZ vaccine, announced last month. Initially, VITT appeared to occur more frequently among women, but recent UK studies found no gender differences.

One possibility is that only a few people have some genetic factor that leaves them vulnerable to conditions such as the development of VITT. In that case, those who safely take the first J & J dose may not be at much higher risk of taking the second dose.

J & J shots are rare Guillain-Barré Syndrome, With weakness and sometimes temporary paralysis. Experts told STAT that they did not know if or how the risk would change with the second dose.