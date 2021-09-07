The coronavirus has disrupted the medical system.

Recently, a local news station in Houston was operated Men’s story He died while waiting for a hospital bed.The story went Viral..

Two-time deployments in Afghanistan, 46-year-old veteran Daniel Wilkinson, referred to a regional hospital a few doors below his home in Bellville, Texas, a small town on the outskirts of Houston.He feels sick and eventually Gallstone pancreatitis..

In countries with modern health care systems, gallstone pancreatitis is a dangerous but highly curable diagnosis. It is often necessary to perform emergency intervention procedures at most large referral hospitals (including many in the Houston area) and then stay in the ICU for a short period of time. However, the recent discovery of ICU beds is not an easy task, as the COVID-19 pandemic is rampant throughout Texas and much of the larger region. Daniel had to wait more than seven hours for the bed to finally open at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Houston. But by that time, gas pockets had begun to form inside Wilkinson’s pancreas. This suggests that the dysfunctional organ had spread the infection throughout his body. Daniel Wilkinson died after taking too long to complete the procedure.

For a year or so, we have an American medical system On the brink of collapse..Last month, this phrase was used to describe the plight of the hospital Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, When AlaskaLast winter it was used to explain the health care system California When Idaho.. Mississippi Health System Recently New Yorker The essay is Approaching state-wide failure, While in the Politico heading at the beginning of the pandemic, New York Reached immediately Limit point.. Descriptions of healthcare systems that are at the limit of their function are ranked among other COVID clichés. New normal When In these times of trials..

But our medical system is brink The collapse is to sugar coat it.The story of the death of a veteran due to a highly curable illness near a city known to have some of the best hospitals in the world tells us that our health care system already It collapsed.

Daniel Wickinson’s story quickly feels shocking and almost typical at this point in the pandemic. As a trainee trained only in the COVID era, I was asked to consider Graduation from school early To help with the shortage of medical staff in April 2020 — my time as a doctor Already collapsed..The American medical system I work for Limited personal protective equipment, Oxygen deficiency, And the construction of a field hospital Convention center When parking..Many hospitals nationwide were established last winter Crisis standards for care, Forced to distribute medical services based on the criteria that few people envisioned being used outside of mass casualties such as terrorist attacks.Today, hospitals are full in many parts of the country, and patients in need of ICU are airlifted. Thousands of miles Looking for a bed with staff. These are not features of the medical system approaching the disability. These are the hallmarks of a brilliantly collapsed medical system, forcing doctors and patients to climb through the rubble for help.

There is no definition of a “collapsed medical system” textbook. But it can be constructed through the relevant concepts of global health defined by the World Health Organization: Medical system resilience.. Resilience, considered a breakwater against collapse, represents the ability of a healthcare system to absorb and adapt to shock while providing core services. This means that in the event of a catastrophe, a functioning healthcare system can take care of not only the injured, but also patients in various emergencies that occur in their daily lives and those in need of routine preventive care. increase. In terms of resilience, our system hasn’t gained momentum over the past year. Last year, it quickly became clear that there was no emergency response plan for a long-term disaster like a pandemic. During the first year of the pandemic use While our health system was overwhelmed by COVID, the proportion of routine preventive care such as childhood immunization and colon cancer screening plummeted.According to data from a large survey, almost half of all patients Foresighted medical care, Stay at home unless an emergency occurs (even if the hospital proves), following the impact of the public health message at the start of the pandemic Places unlikely to catch COVID).Number of Excessive death It is estimated to be over 900,000 during a pandemic in the United States. The pandemic made things worse when the American health care system was usually expensive, inaccessible to many, and difficult for some to trust. For a long time, healthcare professionals who lack the support they need to function at such a tough pace are voting on their feet. Nurses tired of working in dysfunctional systems Stop Their work was a fuss while the increase in doctors retired early or was following other health care workers end..

I do not blame the media or public health voices for hedging their explanation of where our healthcare system stands throughout the pandemic. COVID was unpredictable. No one wants to cry or make a mistake with a wolf.yet brink And hedge such words—Casp, on the verge, threshold— Provides a state of interrupted animation between normal and true crisis. Focusing on the language may seem pedantic. But simply telling the truth has power. It validates the experience of health care workers in the field and the experience of those who do not receive adequate medical care. In the future, acknowledging that the weight of COVID-19 has disrupted our healthcare system will ultimately prepare us for comprehensive healthcare reform. This opposes the history of revisionism that may emerge in the coming years. It’s easy to imagine an account that conveniently highlights a healthcare hero while shaking off the flaws in our healthcare system. Brave recognition of our failure can drive us to build a more resilient system.

Some healthcare leaders are starting to take a dull approach to messaging in the hope that they will accurately convey the assistance they need today. At Baton Rouge, Catherine O’Neill, Physician and Chief Medical Officer at the Hour Lady of the Lake Hospital, warned the community about the implications of having at a recent press conference. There are no beds left At her hospital. “We can’t tolerate that,” she went on to explain that there are people sitting in the ER waiting for bed. They endanger health complications and even death. “We have nothing in our pockets to open the bed. We need you to open our bed for us,” O’Neill says, and people are vaccinated. I urged you. Admitting to the public that the health care system has collapsed conveys the significance of the situation. It adds further urgency to asking people to take their shots and mask them in areas where important communities are widespread.Already, the vaccination rate is gain In states that were heavily influenced by the Delta variant.

we brink Disasters provide the hope that personnel can take steps to prevent us from plunging into the abyss. It suggests that the situation is at least temporarily sustainable, and perhaps you can bend down and continue doing what you’ve been doing, and everything will be fine. But it’s not sustainable and it’s okay. The health care system is not approaching some kind of cliff while it is functioning. What’s happening now is killing people like Daniel Wilkinson. Those who do not need to die are dying.