COVID vaccine is still in the final stages of a pandemic





The goal of the COVID-19 vaccine has always been to reduce death and serious illness. Even with the delta variant, the vaccine is still doing it. But that message is being lost, and infectious disease and vaccine experts are telling Axios. Big picture: Two-thirds of the world Not fully vaccinated.. To return to “normal” similarities, health authorities need to emphasize how vaccines have not failed and significantly increase global vaccine production. Flashback: After the first vaccine was licensed and armed earlier this year, many expected that its high efficacy would crush the spread of the virus, especially among those vaccinated. But the original goal is modern, “Preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death”.

Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said: “That’s the role of the vaccine. Whether you’ve been vaccinated in January or last summer, you’re still vaccinated.” Line spacing: Infectious diseases in vaccinated people raise concerns, but vaccinated people may be hospitalized or die of COVID-19. Very rare.. that is Unvaccinated The person who continues to be most at risk.

“People think a level of vaccine is failing. We’re doing well,” said Paul Offit, a doctor and vaccine expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “The problem is that if you don’t get the vaccine, it won’t work.” Zoom out: However, vaccination of more people around the world means less reliance on Pfizer, Modana and J & J shots. These shots are more complex to create and are not shared fairly. “Tragedy is a failure of science policy,” said Peter Hotez, a vaccine researcher at Baylor College of Medicine. “Everyone was focused on innovation, so no one took a step back and said,’Wait a minute. Shouldn’t we make a vaccine that we know can be expanded right now?'” “ Notable points: Hotez and colleagues at the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center created a COVID-19 vaccine called Corbevax. Traditional vaccine technology Beyond newer and more expensive technologies. The results of Corbevax’s clinical trials will be published shortly, so it’s unclear exactly how effective it is.

But, as Hotez and others expect, if a vaccine candidate pans out, it’s the cheapest, $ 1.50 per dose, and could be the easiest to make.India already Make a vaccine At risk.

“Why can’t the Biden administration scale up to make our vaccine?” Hotez pointed out that he hadn’t heard much from federal authorities. “We receive Zoom calls several times a week from countries that are anxious for vaccines and are transferring vaccine technology to those countries.” Conclusion: “I don’t think we should move the goalposts that prevent serious illness and death,” said Dial Hulett, a Vaccine Task Force expert at the National Medical Association. “Our main goal is to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated.”

