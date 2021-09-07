Behind the scenes of the coronavirus intensive care unit

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly throughout the United States as delta variants continue to spread.

Reporters and photographers from the USA TODAY FLORIDA Network give readers a glimpse of what medical professionals are doing every day in COVID-19 intensive care units throughout the state.

Take a closer look:

Brevard

Nurses are painfully familiar with the sadness of losing a patient. But this is not the case, not every day.

The highly contagious COVID-19 delta mutant imposes physical, emotional, and psychological sacrifices on front-line hospital workers in Brevard County. Dr. Ashish Udesi, a former president of the Brevard County Medical Society, told Florida Today..

“It’s like a tsunami-and they’re just trying to find a way to float,” Udeshi said.

Fort Myers

News Press spent the day inside the Gulf Coast Medical Center A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations to record how patients and staff are coping with this latest and what was the highest.

44-year-old Aaron Renfroe Gulf Coast Medical Center According to a News-Press article, due to the complications of COVID-19, without a plastic tube called a nasal cannula, you couldn’t breathe properly, sending extra oxygen to your lungs.

“That is, it’s a very serious illness. But the way I dealt with it is,” If I get it, I get it. If I don’t, I’ll be “I don’t know,” Renfroe said from the hospital bed. “Well, what do you think? I got it, and I wish I never did.”

Jacksonville

Florida is flooded with cases of COVID-19, and Duval County is having a hard time To keep your head on the water.

The Florida Times-Union provided readers with the interior of a hospital and funeral hall from one of the country’s coronavirus hotspots.

According to the CDC, hospitalization in Florida from July to August broke the 2020 record. COVID data tracker..

According to the Florida Times-Union, Akira Rivera Perez, a nurse at the University of Florida Teaching Hospital, said she sometimes cried with a duck in the supply room.

“I’m very tired. I’m tired of seeing people get sick, but it’s not good,” she said. “I hope people will get the vaccine if possible.”

Naples

Recent Naples Daily News Spent a day at NCH Baker Hospital..

Hospital staff say they were exhausted and wanted not to face another surge in the incident. According to a Daily News article in Naples, they believe that the main reason is that Florida residents continue to refuse vaccination.

Despite improved treatment options, too many are still dying, they say.

Tallahassee

At Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Nurses gather at the bedside of COVID-19 patients They gasp in the air. Healthcare professionals hold hands and hug each other to comfort the patient as much as possible.

“You (the nurse) are the ones who are combing their hair and playing music because they know their family isn’t there at the time,” says Emily Browning, a nurse enrolled in Tallahassee Democrat. “We are praying. We are holding their hands.”

TMH has three levels of COVID patients who are cared for in different areas of the hospital.

Patients with green levels are the least severe and should return home soon. Patients with yellow levels have moderate cases and usually require some form of oxygen. Red levels are for patients who are most likely to be on mechanical ventilation and are considered COVID intensive care patients.

The red level is almost always the place where people die.

Treasure Coast

Most COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, Affects 4 Cleveland Clinic Hospitals on the Treasure Coast..

According to TCPalm, health officials have several aspects of care to help people die, intensive care units reach capacity, medical professionals run out, and manage the proliferation of COVID patients. Said it was changed.

Melissa Bennett, Interim ICU Manager at Stuart’s Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, said:

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Florida, please visit the Florida Department of Health website. floridahealthcovid19.gov..