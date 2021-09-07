Ohio judges have determined that hospitals cannot force COVID patients to be treated with ivermectin.





Cincinnati, Ohio—Judges in southwestern Ohio have stated that they cannot overturn previous court orders and force hospitals to treat coronavirus patients. Ivermectin, A drug not approved by the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19. Butler County Civil Litigation Judge Michael Oster I placed an order Monday, Ohio Capital Journal Report.. Julie Smith, whose husband Jeff Smith, 51, has a COVID and has been using an incubator at UC Westchester Hospital for 30 days, sent ivermectin to the hospital on August 23 (anthelmintic in horses, in humans). The anthelmintic, WLWT Channel 5, reports. Oster wrote to Smith in his order that “it is impossible not to feel sympathy,” but he must obey the law in his judgment. Oster said in his ruling that Dr. Fred Wagshul, the doctor who prescribed ivermectin to Jeff Smith, had never seen Smith and was not practicing in the hospital. He said current evidence does not show that ivermectin is effective in treating COVID. “Studies that tend to support ivermectin include inconsistent results, restrictions on studies, open-label studies, low quality or low certainty, small sample sizes, various dosing regimens, or are full of problems. The research that is being done has been withdrawn, “writes Oster. “Therefore, based on these restrictions, the medical community does not currently support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The best support in the medical community is a neutral position by the National Institutes of Health. is. … “This court is sympathetic to the plaintiff and understands the idea that she wants to do something to help her loved one, but public policy is that doctors try” any “type of treatment for humans. You shouldn’t allow that, and we don’t support it. “ Julie Smith’s lawyer, Jonathan Davidson, Notify WCPO channel 9 Oster’s decision is “disappointing.” “I know this was a decision that Judge Oster didn’t downplay. Fortunately, Mr Smith was able to receive 14 days of treatment with ivermectin, during which his condition was It’s improved, “Davidson told WCPO. “He may have received his last dose at UC Westchester Hospital, but I hope his condition continues to be positive.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against the use of ivermectin as a treatment for coronavirus. The CDC warns that ivermectin is not an antiviral drug and can be dangerous if not used properly.

