Health Unit reports 11 new COVID cases





Article content The Brant County Health Unit reported 63 COVID-19 cases during the week ending Sunday.

Article content There were 43 people in the week ending August 29th. In the last 96 hours (no figures released on weekends and holidays), the Health Unit has reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 since Monday. Currently, Brantford and Brantford have 77 active cases. The Brant Community Healthcare System reports that eight COVID patients are being treated, three of whom are receiving critical care. BCHU reports that nine people have been hospitalized, but there are differences depending on the reporting time. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brantford, of which 3,579 have recovered. The virus has killed 25 people in the community. As of June 14, BCHU reports COVID-19 cases every Monday by vaccination status. Since that date, 73.45 percent (166) of all cases have been unvaccinated, 15.49 percent (35) of cases have been vaccinated once, and 11.06 percent (25) of cases have been completely vaccinated. They were vaccinated people. .. The health unit reports 1,416 types of concerns. Of these, 792 is the B.1.1.7 (UK) strain, 110 is the B.1.617 (India) strain, 89 is the P.1 (Brazil) strain, and 425 is some mutations detected. The total dose of vaccine administered by BCHU is 214,526, including 107,942 first doses and 105,859 second doses. In addition, immunocompromised people and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes received a third dose of 725 doses.

Article content As of Sunday, 78% of locals over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 72% have both vaccinated, according to the BCHU website. BCHU is 195 Henry St from Tuesday to Friday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. We are holding a walk-in clinic at. Clinics are also located at: Linden Park Mall, food court entrance, Tuesday-Friday 10 am-4pm. The Brandt Sports Complex (944 Powerline Rd., Paris) Wednesday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. Thursday and Friday 9:30 am to 3:30 pm Laurier University (1 Market St., Brantford) Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and details on the deployment of the vaccine in Brant County, and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the deployment in Ontario. An outbreak involving three staff members was declared Sunday at Park Lane Terrace LTCH in Paris from August 25th. Currently, there is one outbreak at the Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6) declared on August 25. This involves one patient and one staff member. State government guidelines require that retirement care facilities, care facilities, and apartments declare an outbreak if one positive case is reported between staff or residents. Six Nations of the Grand River had 36 active cases as of Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 588 confirmed cases, of which 541 have been resolved. The exact number was not available, but 42% of the population is vaccinated and 38% are competing with a series of vaccinations. Six Nations has killed 11 people associated with the virus. On Tuesday, the Ontario Public Health Service reported 1,145 new cases in the last 48 hours. Approximately 78% of new cases came from people who were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. Five deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours. In Ontario, a total of 20,985,716 vaccines were administered, completing a series of 10,068,507 vaccines. Of the people over the age of 12 in the state, 84% have been vaccinated at least once and 77% have been vaccinated twice.

