UK is likely to approve COVID-19 vaccine for teens, despite scientific recommendations-nationwide
Britain will probably approve a wide range COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to former government adviser Niall Ferguson, vaccination between the ages of 12 and 15 violates the Vaccine Commission’s recommendation that risk and benefit calculations are “subtly balanced.”
The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) on Friday stated that children with underlying illness should be vaccinated, but for health reasons alone guarantees universal deployment to the age group. He said he wouldn’t.
He said more information was needed on the long-term effects of rare reports of heart inflammation known as myocarditis in Pfizer-vaccinated adolescents.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians over 12 years old, according to Health Canada
However, the government said it would consult with a medical adviser to investigate other factors, such as school turmoil, before making a final decision.
British Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi said on Sunday that a decision on whether healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated with COVID-19 has not yet been made.
Trend story
Some newspapers reported among ministers confidence that the prime minister’s medical officer would quickly repel healthy children aged 12 to 15, but Zahawi said the government would not prejudice the decision.
“No decision will be made until the Chief Medical Officer responds,” Zahawi told the BBC.
Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said JCVI was conservative in assessing the small risk of myocarditis from the mRNA vaccine, adding that COVID infection itself could probably cause the same condition. , The data on risk was not so good.
“I think vaccination for that age group also benefits the population,” he said in an interview with a government research institute on Monday.
“As long as I’m confident that there are individual-level benefits, I think it’s useful to call for population benefits. Immunization of that age group will reduce (and) make the entire population more vulnerable. Protect people.
“And, in balance, I think we will eventually move to vaccination between the ages of 12 and 15.”
