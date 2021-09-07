A second dose of the vaccine significantly reduces the risk of long COVID-19





Investigators found that people who received the COVID-19 vaccine twice had a 49% lower risk associated with long COVID when infected with COVID-19 infection. “On the burden of long COVID, our study found that double vaccination significantly reduced both the risk of catching the virus and, if so, the risk of developing long-term symptoms. That’s good news, “says Kings researcher Dr. Claire Steves. The University of London said: However, among our frail elderly and people living in poorer areas, the risks remain significant and the second and additional vaccinations need to be urgently prioritized. “ The study was published in Lancet infection.. They analyzed data from participants recording symptoms, tests and vaccines with the UK’s ZOE COVID Symptoms Research App. The study period was from December 8, 2020 to July 4, 2021, and included 1,240,009 (first dose) and 971,504 (second dose) vaccinated to adults in the United Kingdom. The research team evaluated a variety of factors, including age, frailty, and areas of deprivation, and compared them to post-vaccination infections. “Users of the study app reported the first dose of vaccine, of which 6030 (0.5%) were subsequently positive for SARS-CoV-2 (case 1) and 971 504 for the second dose. Was reported, of which 2370 (0.2%) were subsequently tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Case 2). Risk factor analysis showed that the vulnerability was in the elderly after the first vaccination. Associated with post-vaccination infection (aged 60+) (odd ratio) [OR] Individuals living in 1.93, 95% CI 1.50–2.48; p <0.0001), and in highly disadvantaged areas, had increased post-vaccination odds after the first vaccination (1/93, 95% CI 1.50–2.48; OR 1 ・ 11, 95% CI 1 ・ 01–1 ・ 23; p = 0 ・ 039) “Individuals without obesity (BMI <30 kg / m2) had a lower chance of infection after the first vaccination (OR) 0 ・ 84, 95% CI 0 ・ 75–0 ・ 94; p = 0 ・ 0030). ” In addition, fully vaccinated patients have less hospitalization (73% less) and less burden of acute symptoms (31% less). The nature of the most common symptoms was similar to that of unvaccinated adults, including anosmia, cough, fever, headache, and malaise. All of these symptoms were mild, few were reported by vaccinated individuals, and multiple symptoms were half as likely to occur in the first week of illness. Sneezing was the only more commonly reported symptom in people vaccinated with COVID-19. Tim Spector, a professor at King’s College London and a principal investigator in ZOECOVID research, said: “First, reduce the risk of symptoms by one-eighth to one-tenth, and halve the chance that an infection will turn into a long COVID if an infection occurs. Two vaccinations, regardless of the duration of the symptoms. The vaccine is actually better changing the disease, as the later infections are also much milder. It is advisable to get a second jab as soon as possible. “

