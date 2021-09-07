Half of Eastbourne 16-17 years old are first vaccinated





It happens when students all over the UK return to school after summer vacation, in a warning about a potential increase in incidents. While new mass testing policies have been introduced to address school outbreaks, the government is also calling on those who are eligible to obtain a Covid jab. By September 4, 1,229 people aged 16 and 17 in Eastbourne had been jabed, according to data from Public Health England. Based on the number of people in the NationalImmunizationManagementService database, it is 50% of the age group. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:64.2754%"/> Victoria Medical Center (VMC) Vaccination Clinic in Beacon Shopping Center, Eastbourne. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Vaccine SUS-210901-143734001 This was in close agreement with the national average. Intakes vary widely from country to country. In Hart, 72% of 16-17 year olds had been jabed by September 4, while the lowest intake of 23% was recorded in Hackney’s London area. People aged 16 and 17 were vaccinated last month, and pop-up vaccine centers were set up at music festivals and other events to encourage their intake. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK needs to speed up immunization of young people in the “very important group of potential infections”. “Some people still need that protection. If you don’t have a jab yet, I would encourage you to bring one,” he added. The reopening of schools in Scotland last month is believed to have contributed to the increase in incidents in Scotland, and there are concerns that the same may happen in the United Kingdom. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT’s School Leaders’ Union, said the school worked hard during the summer to ensure a safe environment for students to return home, but inadequate guidance remains a problem. there were. He states: “Warning from scientists about the potential rise when schools return requires a swift response by the government if the data suggest that additional security measures need to be implemented at the school. It means that there is. “ The Association of School and University Leaders said the government no longer recommends students to use face coverings, but schools can still make their own decisions on this issue. Secretary-General Jeff Burton said: At other times. “ The Ministry of Education said emergency measures were taken in case the number of cases increased at school. A spokeswoman said: “The school has clear guidance on how to maintain good ventilation and keep the classroom warm enough. The 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors we offer (supporting £ 25 million) this week We will start deploying from and provide the school with another tool. It is a weapon to keep the virus out of the classroom. “ Discussions are also underway on whether to allow vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15 without underlying disease. The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization said the benefits were considered too small to support deployment, but Professor Chris Whitty and three other chief medical officers in the UK are now We are considering the broader benefits of immunizing the age group.

