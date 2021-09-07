Hear: York Lab’s pioneering Covid test shows why booster jabs are essential

Photo-York Test Lab

Home-to-laboratory test specialist YorkTest We revealed the first results of the first study of Covid-19 antibody levels using a home test kit.

The study included those who were completely vaccinated, those who received only a single dose, and those who were vaccinated with Covid-19 but not vaccinated.

Those who received the vaccine twice had an average increase in antibody levels of 4,500% compared to those who received only one vaccine.

Peak protection occurs 3-6 months after two jabs. After that, antibody levels begin to drop. This suggests that booster vaccination is essential in the long-term approach to contain Covid.

Participants who recovered from Covid-19 but were not vaccinated had on average higher levels of antibody than participants who were vaccinated only once.

Currently, YorkTest states that this type of test could be the most important test in the fight against viruses in the future, suggesting that the government needs to do more.

What the data shows

Dr. Gill Hart, Science Director of York Test

NS British Medical Journal Defined that high levels of Covid-19 antibody protection have ended 250 U / ml..

York Test Trial with Home Covid-19 Immunity Tracker Test, found:

After a single dose of vaccine (previously not using Covid-19), average antibody levels 24 U / ml ..

.. After two vaccinations (previously not using Covid-19), average antibody levels 1,084 U / ml ..

.. After recovery from Covid-19, if not vaccinated, the average antibody level is 95 U / ml ..

.. The average level of antibody against Covid-19 is 997 U / ml Up to 100 days after the second dose of vaccine, then 25% increase on average 1,242 U / ml Between 100 and 171 days. This, combined with the first up-to-date data showing antibody depletion, suggests that protection peaks 3-6 months after the second vaccination.

From limited initial study data, people with Covid-19 and double vaccinated recorded the highest levels of antibody protection. 2,500 U / ml..

Comment on the findings and Dr. Gill Hart, Science Director of York Test, Said:

“This may have been a relatively small trial, but the results are definitive. Simply put, the most important thing for public health is that as many people as possible get two vaccinations. Make sure you receive it.

“But it’s important to remember that it’s not necessarily the end of the story.

“The results of our first trial show that immunity reaches its highest point 3-6 months after the second vaccination, but antibody levels may begin to decline from that point. There are some suggestions that there are.

“Our research is underway and the government has already announced plans to provide antibody testing to patients who test positive after the PCR test. However, our results show that antibody testing is more widespread. Indicates that there is an argument that it will be done.

Dr. Hart said this type of test could be the most important test in the future as it helps track how well the immune system can fight the covid virus.

“People need to be aware of their antibody levels so that they can make informed decisions about their daily lives.

“Sure, I’ve heard that a booster program is coming, but I’m still not sure when it will happen and who will be included.

“Our trials are ongoing and we are in the critical phase of starting antibody level monitoring 6-9 months after the second vaccination.”

The study of 46 participants Covid-19 Immunity Tracker Test, This is 99% accurate and MHRA (UK Government) approved antibody test against Covid-19 peplomer. This can be done at home.

About York Test

YorkTest has 39 years of experience as a leading provider of quality-guaranteed accurate food intolerance, allergies and health checks. It has its own audited and certified manufacturing and testing labs.

The Covid-19 Immunity Tracker Test is offered in collaboration with the nonprofits Testing for All and AccuLabs Diagnostics UK.

For more information on YorkTest, please visit: www.yorktest.com..

