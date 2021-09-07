What is the new COVID variant? Are you resistant to the vaccine? – NBC Chicago

Many are wondering which variants exist and which ones should be concerned, as the case of delta variants continues to raise concerns across the United States and new variants are being monitored by the World Health Organization. ..

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a variant of the coronavirus was expected.

“It is expected that mutations will constantly change the virus and give rise to new variants of the virus,” the CDC website reads. “New variants may appear and disappear. New variants may survive. During this pandemic, numerous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been tracked in the United States and worldwide. increase.”

According to the CDC, some variants appear to spread more easily and quickly than others, which may increase the number of cases of COVID-19.

Variants are categorized into “interested varieties,” “concerned varieties,” and “high-severity varieties.”

The CDC is a specific genetic marker associated with altered receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies produced against previous infections or vaccinations, reduced therapeutic efficacy, and potential diagnostic impact. , Or a predicted increase in infectious or disease severity. “

“We probably have a variant of what’s called a variant of interest that is identified every few weeks,” Dr. Alison Arwadi of the Chicago Public Health Service said on Tuesday. “It’s the same as how this virus works. The variant of interest means that many of the same gene mutations have emerged and scientists around the world are looking for them every time. Nowhere in the world. The virus also gets this gene sequence, and it is updated to an internationally shared database so you can actually see what is emerging. When a variant of interest appears, “Oh, this You need to be a little careful. “

Variants of concern include “increased infectivity, more serious illness (eg, increased hospitalization or mortality), significantly reduced neutralization by antibodies produced during previous infections or vaccinations, treatment or vaccines. There is evidence of reduced efficacy, or diagnostic detection fails, “according to the CDC.

“If you find that the mutant you’re interested in has a clear effect, it’s more contagious, you may be avoiding treatment, and it’s obviously sickening people-it’s a mutation of concern. It will be a stock, “Arwady said.

Finally, variants with significant consequences “have clear evidence that precautions or medical measures have significantly reduced their effectiveness compared to previously distributed variants.” Or, as one of Chicago’s top doctors said, a variant that “the vaccine wasn’t working very well.”

Currently, there are no significant consequence variants.

“I would say if something turned out to be a variant with significant consequences that would have a big impact,” Arwady said, adding that such variants were “the vaccine wasn’t working very well.” rice field.

So which variant has been tracked so far? This is what we know:

In the United States and around the world, there are currently four variants labeled “Variant of Concern” by the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Alpha variant

The alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, was first identified in the United Kingdom and rapidly spread to the most popular variants in the United States before the delta variant became established.

According to the CDC, the alpha variant “spreads much faster than other variants” and “more people can get sick and die.”

Although some breakthrough cases have been reported, vaccines currently being administered in the United States counteract this variant. However, the vaccine continues to prove effective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, the CDC reports.

Beta variant

The beta version, also known as B.1.315, was first identified in South Africa.

According to the CDC, the beta variant “may spread faster than other variants,” but current data show that this variant causes “more serious illness and death than other variants.” There are no signs.

Although some breakthrough cases have been reported, vaccines currently being administered in the United States counteract this variant. However, the vaccine continues to prove effective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, the CDC reports.

However, certain monoclonal antibody therapies are not very effective in treating cases of this mutant.

Range variant

The gamma variant, also known as P.1, was first identified in Japan and Brazil.

According to the CDC, this variant appears to spread faster than other variants, but current data show signs that this variant causes “more serious illness and death than other variants.” not.

Although some breakthrough cases have been reported, vaccines currently being administered in the United States counteract this variant. However, the vaccine continues to prove effective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, the CDC reports.

However, certain monoclonal antibody therapies are not very effective in treating cases of this mutant.

Delta variant

The delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India and is now responsible for most COVID cases in the United States.

According to the CDC, delta variants “spread much faster than other variants” and “may cause more serious cases than other variants.”

Delta’s speed and high transmissibility make it possible to “remove vulnerabilities more efficiently than previous variants,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergency Program. During a press conference June 21st.

Jeff Seiens, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said at a news conference last month that the Delta type “has a special threat to young people.”

How does the vaccine work against this mutant?

“Infection occurs in only a small proportion of people who are completely vaccinated, even in delta variants,” the CDC said. “Several breakthrough infections are expected, but remain rare. However, preliminary evidence is that fully vaccinated people infected with the delta mutant can spread the virus to others. It suggests that there is sex. “

Certain monoclonal antibody therapies are not very effective in treating cases of this mutant.

There was also some debate about the so-called “Delta Plus” variant.

Arwady has revealed that the “Delta Plus” variant is a subtype of the Delta variant, officially known as AY.1. So far, the three subtypes have been labeled AY.1, and like AY.2 and AY.3, some are informally called “Delta Plus”.

“There were a few cases, but even 1% of the cases, either here in the Mid West or in the United States, have not been identified as their AY.1,” Arwady said.

Arwady said that among the subtypes of the delta variant, the original delta variant B.1.617.2 is more “competitive” than the other subtypes due to its high contagiousness.

What other variants are being monitored?

In addition to the four variants of concern, there are also some “variants of interest”.

According to WHO, variants of interest include Iota, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, and more recently Mu.

Eta variant

According to the CDC, the Eta mutants first identified in the United Kingdom and Nigeria have been monitored for their potential to reduce the effectiveness of some monoclonal antibody therapies. So far, no cases have been identified in the United States.

Iota variant

The Iota variant was first identified in New York. “Decreased susceptibility to the combination of gamlanivimab and etesebimab monoclonal antibody therapy” has been noted, but it is not clear what the impact of alternative monoclonal antibody therapies will be.

Lambda variant

So far, "target mutants" have been detected in 29 countries and may spread more rapidly than the milder version of the coronavirus.

Lambda variants are not listed by the CDC as the variants of interest, but are listed by WHO.

So far, “target mutants” have been detected in 29 countries and may spread more rapidly than the milder version of the coronavirus.

This variant, also known as C.37, is rapidly prevalent in South America, especially Peru, and the earliest recorded sample of the virus was detected in December 2020.

In a mid-June report, WHO said, “Lambda is associated with a substantial proportion of community infections in multiple countries, with increasing prevalence as well as increased incidence of Covid-19.” And reported that further investigations would be conducted. Mutant.

Mu

Recently, Mu — also known to scientists as B.1.621 — has been added to WHO list of “interesting” variants The World Health Organization said in a weekly COVID epidemiological report released late Tuesday.

According to the WHO, this variant contains a gene mutation that exhibits innate immunity, and current vaccines and monoclonal antibody therapies may not work well against the original ancestral virus. Further studies are needed to see if mu strains prove to be more contagious, more deadly, or more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.

according to outbreak.infoThe Scripps Research project, which tracks COVID-19 genomic data such as strains and mutations, identified 21 cases in Illinois between April and August, estimated to be less than 0.5% of cases in the state. It has been. ..

However, the group states that the data is not a random sampling of mutations, so “it does not indicate the true prevalence of mutations, but the best estimates at this time.”

US federal health officials last week emphasized that the “mu” variant is not an imminent threat to the United States.

The White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said at a press conference on Thursday..

Other variations

Other strains of interest identified by the CDC include B.1.617.3, first identified in India, and B.1.429 and B.1.427 identified outside California.