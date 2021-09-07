Brown School of Public Health Launches Efforts to Study the Impact of “Long COVID”







“A long COVID will have a serious impact on our society for years, if not for generations.” A nurse is holding the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU. Associated Press The Brown School of Public Health is “Long COVIDMore broadly about people, communities, workplaces, healthcare, and society. According to Brown, the initiative will be led by Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the School, and Dr. Megan Ranney, Physician in the Emergency Room and Vice Dean for School Strategy and Innovation. “The catastrophic death toll of the pandemic meant that it would take time to see an increase in the number of people living with the ongoing complications of COVID-19,” Jha said in a statement. “One in three COVID-19 patients experience at least one symptom weeks or months after infection. For some people, long COVID is very destructive and no longer. I can’t fulfill or manage my family’s responsibilities. It’s better to understand how long COVID will affect people and systems so that our programs and policies can adapt to this new reality. It is urgently needed. “ This study brings together researchers, clinicians, and policy professionals to quickly investigate the impact of COVID on people, the economy, and society, and provide recommendations on how to help people in that state. .. According to Brown, the Long COVID Initiative applies an “equity lens” to all aspects of the work of the project. Coronavirus pandemic About the color community. “Long COVIDs may also affect blacks and brown Americans more than whites,” the school said in a statement. “The project will point out where data and information about minorities are missing and will work together to generate and integrate such evidence of how long COVID will affect all populations.” The Hassenfeld Foundation is funding the first year of the project. The project has web and social media to share the latest evidence gathered by the news and the initiative to participate in conversations to learn more about long COVID. In a statement, Lanny said she frequently sees long COVID patients while working in the emergency room, but her patients are often unaware that they will call their condition by that period. .. “The lasting effects of this illness can be life-changing,” she said. “Long COVIDs have serious implications for our society for years, if not generations. Bridging knowledge gaps and adapting clinical approaches and workplace policies. By investing in improving attention to equity, we can improve our collective ability to more effectively manage the long-term effects of a pandemic. ” Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

