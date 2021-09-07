A Consideration of Incidents Reported in Illinois and What We Know So Far – NBC Chicago

who We are monitoring a new coronavirus mutant called “mu”. According to authorities, it is currently labeled as a “mutant of interest,” which is not yet on the list monitored by U.S. health authorities, but cases have been reported in Illinois. increase.

according to outbreak.infoThe Scripps Research project, which tracks COVID-19 genomic data such as strains and mutations, identified 21 cases in Illinois between April and August, estimated to be less than 0.5% of cases in the state. It has been. ..

However, the group states that the data is not a random sampling of mutations, so “it does not indicate the true prevalence of mutations, but the best estimates at this time.”

US federal health officials last week emphasized that the “mu” variant is not an imminent threat to the United States.

The White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said at a press conference on Thursday..

Still, mu (also known as B.1.621) has been added to WHO List of “Variants of Interest” The World Health Organization said in a weekly COVID epidemiological report released last week.

According to the WHO, this variant contains a gene mutation that exhibits innate immunity, and current vaccines and monoclonal antibody therapies may not work well against the original ancestral virus. This strain needs further study to see if it proves to be more contagious, more deadly, or more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.

“This variant has a series of mutations that suggest avoiding certain antibodies, such as vaccines and convalescent serum-induced antibodies, as well as monoclonal antibodies,” Fauci said. “But there isn’t much clinical data to suggest that. It’s primarily laboratory in vitro data.”

Variants are categorized as “Variants of Interest”, “Variants of Concern”, and “Variants with Critical Results” because they are monitored by global and US health authorities.

The CDC is a specific genetic marker associated with altered receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies produced against previous infections or vaccinations, reduced therapeutic efficacy, and potential diagnostic impact. , Or a predicted increase in infectious or disease severity. “

This category is the most common, according to Dr. Alison Arwadi, Commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Service.

“Probably there will be mutant strains of what are called mutant strains of interest that are identified every few weeks,” Arwadi said Tuesday. “It’s the same as how this virus works. The variant of interest means that many of the same gene mutations have emerged and scientists around the world are looking for them every time. Nowhere in the world. The virus also gets this gene sequence, and it is updated to an internationally shared database so you can actually see what is emerging. When a variant of interest appears, “Oh, this You need to be a little careful. “

Variants of interest differ between CDC and WHO.

So how can the variant of interest become the variant of concern?

Variants of concern include “increased infectivity, more serious illness (eg, increased hospitalization or mortality), significantly reduced neutralization by antibodies produced during previous infections or vaccinations, treatment or vaccines. There is evidence of reduced efficacy, or diagnostic detection fails, “according to the CDC.

“If you find that the mutant you’re interested in has a clear effect, it’s more contagious, you may be avoiding treatment, and it’s obviously sickening people-it’s a mutation of concern. It will be a stock, “Arwady said.

Currently, there are four types of concerns in the United States, including alpha, beta, delta, and gamma.

Finally, variants with significant consequences “have clear evidence that precautions or medical measures have significantly reduced their effectiveness compared to previously distributed variants.” Or, as one of Chicago’s top doctors said, a variant that “the vaccine wasn’t working very well.”

However, no such variant has been reported.

Currently, the most worrisome variant in the United States is the delta variant, which accounts for the majority of COVID infections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a variant of the coronavirus was expected.

“It is expected that mutations will constantly change the virus and give rise to new variants of the virus,” the CDC website reads. “New variants may appear and disappear. New variants may survive. During this pandemic, numerous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been tracked in the United States and worldwide. increase.”

As variants continue to spread, authorities suggest that following vaccination and health protocols is the best way to slow the spread. Also, all COVID-19 tests can detect different variants, but I don’t know which variant I’m using.

“Remember that the vaccine is very effective against the mutants of the time, even if there are mutants that reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine to some extent,” Fauci said.