Health
No jabs, no payments: Quebec gives healthcare workers a deadline for full vaccination
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Tuesday that Quebec health workers in both public and private systems who have not been adequately vaccinated by October 15 will be suspended unpaid. ..
Both Dubé and Quebec Premier François Legault said they intend to require health care workers to be vaccinated in recent weeks, but did not specify deadlines or consequences for non-compliance workers until Tuesday.
Dubé made a presentation in the state’s latest information on the pandemic situation in Montreal.
For weeks, such events have been led by Duvet, accompanied by Dr. Oracio Aruda, Director of Public Health. However, as the gravity of the fourth wave increased, Lego returned to the press conference for the first time in three weeks.
Legault said the number of hospitalizations in the state increased from 55 a month ago to 171.
At the briefing, Duvet also announced that Quebec’s vaccine passport requirements apply to people visiting the hospital.
The passport came into effect on September 1st, a week ago. Required for most non-essential services such as restaurants and bars dining rooms and terraces.
COVID-19 is a new normal, Premier says
Legault has a recent response Facebook post Quebec will need to “learn to live with the virus” because of the rapidly emerging variants, according to Dubé, whose health minister shared his thoughts on the future of the pandemic.
“We have to accept some risk for a while. We don’t want another blockade, so we have to accept that the COVID-19 hospitalization will continue for a while,” Lego said on Tuesday.
“We will have to reorganize our health care system.”
He said hospitalization may not be as high as in the early days of the pandemic, but it is already straining the system due to staff shortages.
View | Christian Dubé, Minister of Public Health, has announced a deadline for unvaccinated health workers.
“There aren’t enough nurses, especially in the intensive care unit,” he said. “”[The system] It’s overflowing. Not because there aren’t enough beds, but because there aren’t enough nurses. ”
Legault said the government is trying to come up with ways to convince those who have left their jobs to return by potentially introducing incentives such as raising wages and improving working conditions. ..
He called on federal leaders to prioritize increased health transfer in campaigns, and the aging population has already strained the health care system before the pandemic, and more to deal with COVID-19 hospitalization. He explained that he would need money. A foreseeable future.
13% of eligible Quebecs do not yet have the vaccine
Legault has urged 87% of Quebecs who received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to persuade an unvaccinated person to make an appointment.
“Find a way to talk to that 13 percent,” Lego said. “It sounds like not many, but there are still hundreds of thousands, and experts are worried that this variant is highly contagious and that 13 percent of the whole will go to the hospital. It’s a reality. “
He said unvaccinated people were 30 times more likely to be hospitalized for the virus than vaccinated people.
Dubé said 90% of new cases occur in Montreal and the majority of people receiving intensive care with COVID-19 are also in large cities. He hinted that more specific measures could be taken for Montreal, including expanding the scope of activities that require a vaccine passport.
