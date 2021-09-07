Utah horses and birds test for West Nile virus





Salt Lake City (ABC4) – Multiple cases of West Nile virus were identified in horses, people, and birds in Utah this summer. Seven Utah horses tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a report from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Seven in Weber County and one in Salt Lake County and Box Elder County. At least 6 and 7 birds also tested positive for the disease. Utah Health Department is currently The maximum number of positive mosquito pools ever seen in Utah is 506...It is included 114 was reported earlier this summer And that Added 4 earlier this month In Box Elder County. What We Know About Utah’s Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

UDAF says that anyone with a horse or other pet should consult a veterinarian about the vaccine. Dr. Dean Taylor, a Utah veterinarian, said: “Vaccines against West Nile virus and other neurological disorders are readily available from veterinarians. All owners should discuss immunization with their veterinarians in the spring before the mosquito season.” Owners can also protect their horses by using insect repellents, fans and screens to eliminate stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed. The West Nile virus carried by mosquitoes can cause disease in humans, birds, horses, and several other mammals. Infected horses do not spread the infection to others, but they can suffer from neurological signs such as loss of appetite, depression, fever, tripping, turning, and weakness. UDAF says it can cause long-term neurological problems or even death. Reached 70%: Utahns with the highest and lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates

If a horse is suspected of being infected with the West Nile virus, UDAF says it should contact a veterinarian immediately. To reduce the risk of infection, UDOH recommends the following: Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks outdoors and use insect repellents containing 20% ​​to 30% DEET that can be safely used during pregnancy. Repellents are not recommended for children under 2 months of age.

The time from dusk to dawn is the peak time for many mosquitoes to bite. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur in the evening or early morning.

Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water. Remove puddles and puddles such as pet plates, flowerpots, water play and pools, buckets, tarpaulins and tires.

Report stagnant waters to your local mosquito control area (MAD). See the list of MADs here.

Keep doors, windows and screens in good condition and fit tightly.

Talk to an immunized travel clinic and take the necessary precautions before traveling to areas where mosquito-borne infections such as Zika fever and dengue fever are possible.

