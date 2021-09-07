Another 27 Utans died of COVID-19 on Labor Day weekend

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber..

Over the past four days, approximately 4,700 Utahns have been COVID-19-positive, less than a quarter of whom were school-aged children.

The Utah Department of Health announced on Monday that 1,871 cases were reported on Friday, 1,187 cases on Saturday, 922 cases on Sunday, 707 cases on Monday, a total of 4,687 cases, and an average of about 1,172 cases per day.

The Utah Department of Health no longer issues updates on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. And the number of tests, and the number of new cases, generally decreases on weekends and holidays.

The Friday total was the newest case of the day since January 26th.

UDOH has removed 29 out of the total number after what is called “Data Quality Analysis”.

Of the newly reported cases, K-12 grade children accounted for 1,151. There were 493 cases in children aged 5-10 years. 290 children aged 11 to 13 years. 368 cases in children aged 14-18 years.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,382 per day.

In the last four days, another 27 Utahns have died from the coronavirus. Ten of them were under the age of 65 and three were under the age of 45.

In the last four weeks, unvaccinated Utahn was 4.1 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to a UDOH analysis. Unvaccinated people were also 5.9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 4.6 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.

An additional 8,052 Utah states have been fully vaccinated in the last four days, bringing the total to 1,599,491. That’s 48.9% of Utah’s total population.

Vaccine dose / total dose given in the last 4 days • 15,438 / 3,296,467.

Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,599,491.

Cases reported in the last 4 days • 4,687.

Deaths reported in the last 4 days • 27.

Washington County reported seven deaths: two men and women aged 45-64, two men and women aged 65-84, and a man aged 85 and over.

Five people died in Salt Lake County: two men and two women aged 65-84 and one man aged 85 and over.

Five deaths also occurred in Davis County: 45-64 men, 2 men and 65-84 women, and women over the age of 85.

Three inhabitants of Utah County have died. Two men aged 25-44 and a man aged 65-84.

Others who died were 25-44 women in Box Elder County, 45-64 men in Beaver County, 25-44 women in Cash County, 65-84 men in Sanpete County, women over 85 in Sevia County, and Uintah County. Was a man. 45-64, and 65-84 men in Weber County.

Tests reported in the last 4 days • 38,555 people were tested for the first time. A total of 58,564 people were tested.

Hospitalizations reported in the last 4 days • 482. 21 less than Friday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 175 are in the intensive care unit, nine fewer than on Friday.

Percentage of positive tests • In a state-specific way, the rate for the last four days is 12.2%. This is slightly lower than the 7-day average of 12.6%.

The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The percentage for the last 4 days was 8%, lower than the 7-day average of 9.5%.

[Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.]

Total up to now • 474,086 cases; 2,685 deaths. 20,603 hospitalizations; 3,217,671 tested.

According to UDOH, there were 11,906 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in Utah. These are people who have been infected with the virus for more than two weeks after a full vaccination. This is 0.74% of fully vaccinated people.

Of those people, only 645 needed hospitalization — 0.04% of fully vaccinated people. And 64 people died — 0.004% of those who were fully vaccinated.

This story is under development and will be updated.