Health
WHO says wealthy countries are prolonging pandemics by accumulating Covid treatments and vaccines
A vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson via Reuters
World Health Organization accused wealthy countries of stockpiling coronavirus Vaccines, treatments and protective devices are contributing to the outbreak of Covid around the world, adding that their resources cannot be distributed fairly.
Criticism from two of WHO’s top epidemiologists came during a Q & A streamed on the organization’s social media channels on Tuesday. WHO has spoken out about global inequality in Covid vaccination since the development of immunization began. Last winter, Some developed countries have already immunized most of the population and have recently begun to administer booster doses, increasing the demand for a more equitable distribution of vaccinations in low-income countries.
“This is not only unfair, but also immoral, but it also prolongs the pandemic,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid technical lead. “And that has resulted in death.”
WHO Asked before Wealthy nations will stop distributing Covid boosters for at least two months on August 4, hoping to vaccinate 10% of all nations’ populations by the end of September, leaving surpluses in poor nations Requested to reroute. The organization has also set a December deadline for vaccination of 40% of the world’s population.
The United States, which has fully immunized 53% of its population, has already given more than 1.3 million booster shots. The European Union has fully inoculated 57% of its population and is receiving booster immunity in France and the United Kingdom. According to the United Nations..
By comparison, Africa has fully vaccinated Covid with only 3% of its population, and 26 countries on the African continent distribute less than half of all vaccines, WHO said Thursday.
Given the current pace of vaccination, WHO said that nearly 80% of African countries will not be able to vaccinate 10% of the population most susceptible to severe Covid symptoms by the end of the month.
In the United States, distribution of Pfizer booster doses may begin soon if the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 62% of the population has received at least one Covid vaccination. September 20..The White House says the president Joe Biden Of the 500 million doses he promised in June, more than 110 million vaccines were donated to nearly 100 developing countries.
However, WHO said the industrialized world is inadequate to provide sufficient vaccines, treatments, and protective equipment to completely suppress the virus.
Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said: “But in reality, when pushes come in, these products are available, stored in each country, and not shared.”
