WHO says wealthy countries are prolonging pandemics by accumulating Covid treatments and vaccines

World Health Organization accused wealthy countries of stockpiling coronavirus Vaccines, treatments and protective devices are contributing to the outbreak of Covid around the world, adding that their resources cannot be distributed fairly.

Criticism from two of WHO’s top epidemiologists came during a Q & A streamed on the organization’s social media channels on Tuesday. WHO has spoken out about global inequality in Covid vaccination since the development of immunization began. Last winter, Some developed countries have already immunized most of the population and have recently begun to administer booster doses, increasing the demand for a more equitable distribution of vaccinations in low-income countries.

“This is not only unfair, but also immoral, but it also prolongs the pandemic,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid technical lead. “And that has resulted in death.”

WHO Asked before Wealthy nations will stop distributing Covid boosters for at least two months on August 4, hoping to vaccinate 10% of all nations’ populations by the end of September, leaving surpluses in poor nations Requested to reroute. The organization has also set a December deadline for vaccination of 40% of the world’s population.

The United States, which has fully immunized 53% of its population, has already given more than 1.3 million booster shots. The European Union has fully inoculated 57% of its population and is receiving booster immunity in France and the United Kingdom. According to the United Nations..

By comparison, Africa has fully vaccinated Covid with only 3% of its population, and 26 countries on the African continent distribute less than half of all vaccines, WHO said Thursday.