Importance of influenza vaccine in children

Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.

They say this is especially true as the number of cases of influenza has dropped significantly last year and children may not have much increased immunity to the flu.

They also state that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is straining medical services that are usually reserved for children suffering from a serious illness with the flu.

Health officials are urging parents and guardians to vaccinate against the flu amid concerns about the “epidemic” of COVID-19 and the flu.

today, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) This fall, we issued a policy statement recommending that all children over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu.

“It is important to remember that during the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza is also a highly contagious respiratory virus, which can cause serious illness and even death in children.” Dr. Flower Munoz, Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, and lead author of the Policy Statement, Press release..

“The influenza vaccine is safe and effective and can be given with other regular immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccine,” Munoz added.

According to AAP guidelines, children can be vaccinated against the flu via either intramuscular injections or nasal drops.

Dr. Dean A. BloombergHead of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California, Davis, said both options are effective in preventing serious illnesses caused by the flu.

“Influenza vaccines contain certain parts of the influenza virus. The immune system responds to the inactivated virus by forming an immune response, an antibody response, and a cell-mediated immune response, thus becoming a real virus. When challenged, the immune system is prepared to repel it and completely prevent the infection. If it’s a breakthrough infection, it’s milder than otherwise, “he told Healthline.

“Nasal sprays work as well. It’s a weakened form of the flu virus that the immune system recognizes and sprays into the primed nose, fighting infections when challenged in the future. I can.

“Some people may prefer nasal sprays because they are not injections, which is an advantage. On the other hand, some people dislike nasal sprays because they don’t like stuffy noses,” Branberg said. Mr. says.