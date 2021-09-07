Breaking News: Free Plan to Block New South Wales as Sydney Incidents Expand

A major problem has been identified in New South Wales’ grand plan to reopen pubs, cafes, and hairdressing shops for vaccinated residents.

The state recorded 1220 new cases and 8 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday.

Despite the high number of cases, Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian is sticking to her gun and plans to begin resuming once the 70% vaccination target has been achieved. This is a move backed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself.

Promote the application of new freedoms “equally”

According to Treasury Secretary Dominique Perotet, New South Wales will apply all deregulations “equally” in hotspot areas to advance plans to introduce additional freedom to vaccinated residents. is needed.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian continues to say that if the state reaches 70% of double doses, vaccinated residents will be given additional freedom.

However, Ms. Beregikrian fired on Tuesday after planning to “pilot” the resumption of the LGA, which has had a low number of cases and high vaccination rates since mid-October.

Ms. Beregikrian is stubborn about whether people living in hotspot municipalities are given the same freedom as people living in other parts of the state.

Mr. Perotet said NSThe Daily TelegraphResidents of the local government of concern should be able to resume at the same time as the rest of Sydney.

“This is not the story of two cities. We have experienced this together, and we will come out of it together,” he said.

“When Joe Bailey can open in Double Bay, he should also open the Joe’s Barber Shop in Padstow.

“The Penrith pub must open at the same time as Paddington’s pub.”

Vaccination passport details revealed

With the latest details on vaccine passports revealed, Sydney cider may be allowed to return to pubs and restaurants next month.

There may be a 2-week trial Before technology is deployed.

Customer service minister Victor Dominero said the deployment relies on the availability of federal data, but if NSW gets that information, testing could begin early next month. There is.

“I can then start a two-week pilot, but I still don’t know where to go for the first two weeks of October,” he said. 2GB Host Jim Wilson.

“By that time, we should reach the 70 percent (vaccination) mark.”

Passports are available within the Service NSW app, and Dominero said it was imperative that authorities have easy access.

“That’s basically what the industry wants,” he said.

He said it would be an idea for people to get a vaccine certificate from the federal government and hand it over to the ServiceNSW app.

Why Gladys opens in the “worst time”

Ms. Beregikrian has doubled her plan to resume double-vacsing when we reach 70%, despite the surge we have been warned about.

She told reporters today that the peak numbers would not affect the plan.

“There is no doubt that there will be challenges in the future, but this is a strategy we know that NSW will be seen during this difficult time,” she said.

“This is part of the challenge of living with Covid and part of the challenge that every state must experience. And, interestingly, during the worst outbreaks in New South Wales and Australia. Vaccine supply is now possible.

“And by chance, the worst time of hospitalization is likely to be when we open up, but that shouldn’t prevent us from doing what’s safe.

“We know that living with Covid is challenging for everyone in the world, but we take a very planned and safe approach, and New. People in South Wales are confident that if we receive these high rates of vaccination, we welcome the freedom they will experience. “

That sentiment was corroborated by the Prime Minister during an interview with Sky’s Keilan Gilbert this afternoon, and Morrison said the mental health sacrifice of the blockade of young Australians was “unbearable.”

“The blockade will do more harm than profit if it exceeds 80%,” he said.

“70% give us the opportunity to launch soft.

“There is no free day, it’s not what this is. It’s a smart way to make life easier at the viral stage, which is over 80%.”