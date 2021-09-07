Health
159 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed 6 deaths in Manitoba in 4 days
According to a news release, Manitoba confirmed 159 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in four days.
There were 42 new cases on Saturday, 48 on Sunday, 33 on Monday, and 36 on Tuesday.
There were four deaths in the Southern Health area. Women in their 60s and men in their 70s had variations of unspecified concerns, and women in their 80s and men in their 80s had variations of unspecified concerns.
A man in his 80s in the Prairie Mountain Health area also died, and a man in his 70s in the Interlake-Eastern Health area had an unspecified variant.
19 cases in Winnipeg’s healthy area (13 cases not fully vaccinated), 10 cases in the southern healthy area (fully unvaccinated), 7 cases in the Interlake-7 eastern healthy area (fully vaccinated) 6 unvaccinated cases), a healthy area in the north or Prairie Mountain.
There are 422 COVID-19 activity cases in the state, with 57,380 recovering. There were 1,198 deaths associated with COVID-19, of which 196 were associated with the mutant strain of concern.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Announced new vaccine dashboard on TuesdayAnalyzes information about the case and shows whether it is completely, partially, or unvaccinated. It also includes new and active cases, hospitalizations, and ICU data.
Vaccination data on death is not provided on the dashboard as it can jeopardize patient privacy.
“This new dashboard continues to show the power of vaccination, which is now an unvaccinated pandemic,” Atwal said.
“I urge any of the thousands of unimmunized Manitoba to make that promise today.”
Manitoba’s five-day test positive rate is up to 2.7% from 2.4% on Friday, the last day it was reported, the state news release said.
In Winnipeg, the data dropped from 1.5% on Thursday, when it was last updated, to 1.4%.
Manitoba no longer updates the public COVID-19 data portal on weekends and holidays.
Outbreak of winkler care home
With COVID-19, the hospital has 74 Manitoba, up from 66 on Friday. Twelve of them are in the intensive care unit, and two are increasing.
Meanwhile, the state has declared an outbreak at Salem Home, Winkler’s personal care home.
In Latest updates to the facility On September 3, it says two residents of the Cottonwood Care Area tested positive.
Salem Home says designated caregivers and fully vaccinated people can visit residents, but must wear masks and practice physical distance.
State Online variant dashboard On Tuesday, 126 more cases were associated with more contagious mutants, and there were 228 active cases of these concerned mutants.
Among the active cases are 29 linked to the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, 14 linked to the Alpha or B.1.1.7 variant, and 185 linked to the unspecified variant.
A recently published study from the United Kingdom suggests that delta mutants contribute to more cases of serious illness compared to the original strain or alpha mutants, said the Vaccination Task Force Medical Care. Leader Dr. Jos Reimer says.
However, vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized or die after a positive delta or alpha variant test than non-vaccinated people.
“We really emphasize that one of the biggest risks we face in a pandemic is the unvaccinated people and the risks that have serious consequences for them,” she says. I did.
Successful pop-up vaccine clinic
As of Tuesday, in the state Online vaccine dashboard..
More and more doses are being given to people who have not yet obtained a jab, says Reimer.
Last week, 450 doses were given at various pop-up clinics in the mall, about 60 doses were given at Forks, more than half of which were initial doses.
“There are also many community-led clinics that help provide access to vaccines throughout the state, and all doses offered at all of these clinics protect us from COVID. It’s very important to do, “Reimer said.
