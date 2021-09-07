King County, Washington Moves to Vaccine Verification System





File-In this August 28, 2021 file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signs a fan autograph before the NFL football match against the Los Angeles Chargers in Seattle. Fans attending most professional sports events in Seattle must prove that they have been vaccinated with COVID-19 or have tested negative for the virus. The NFL’s Seahawks, MLS Sounders, NHL’s Kraken, and the University of Washington all announced policies updated on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 for fans participating in this season’s games. Stephen Brusher / AP King County is working on setting up a COVID-19 vaccine validation system, which could come into effect next month in certain non-critical, high-risk settings. Seattle Times Report This makes it easy to check the vaccination status of patrons in places such as clubs, theaters and stadiums. King County’s announcement on Tuesday said that almost all major spectator sports in the Seattle area require vaccination (or a recent negative COVID test) to enter the game. The county said it is collecting feedback from community organizations, trade unions, businesses and cities. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, highly effective and readily available. By verifying vaccination in certain non-essential and high-risk environments, the general public, including currently unqualified children, work These places can be made safer for people, and for our community, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, a health officer in King County. Vaccines are free and no health insurance is required. Vaccine verification systems have begun to be implemented in other jurisdictions, including New York, San Francisco, and British Columbia. The NFL Seahawks, MLS Sounders, NHL Clayken, MLB Mariners, University of Washington, and Washington State University all announced policies updated on Tuesday. Negative against the virus. The Seahawks will implement the requirements first, starting with the home opener against Tennessee on September 19. Fans must present evidence of vaccination or a negative test performed within 72 hours of the event in order to be admitted. “The health and safety of our guests, players and staff has always been a top priority and we continue to do what we can to keep our communities safe,” Seahawks President Chuck Arnold said in a statement. It states. “These measures allow us to continue our plans to host a full stadium for our fans, while providing our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience.” Washington will begin the same verification process for its fans in its September 25th home game with California. The Sounders will begin on October 3rd with Colorado. Washington said the verification process will begin in October. The Mariners said fans need to plan to provide vaccination evidence for post-season matches that the team may host. The Mariners regular season home finale is October 3rd. The team was also told that all front offices, event staff, and Mariners employees at US team-operated facilities must be fully vaccinated by October 4, as a condition. Of employment. While other Seattle teams allow negative tests to get entry, Kraken only allows fans who have been vaccinated in the game. The requirements will continue to apply at other events at the Climate Pledge Arena, including concerts. The team said it would introduce a process to display vaccination certificates via smartphones. The first Kraken home game will face Vancouver on October 23rd. Kraken said the vaccination requirements also apply to the team’s three pre-season games in Spokane, Everett and Kent.

