New research reveals what living with COVID-19 will look like in 2022

A new scientific treatise provided a real-life check for those who want to be released from face masks when Australia reaches its 80% COVID-19 vaccination target.

Key Point: New research suggests that states should move away from COVID-19 removal strategies

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett says relaxing restrictions should not be used as a reward

She says some restrictions will be enforced until the first half of 2022

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett, who writes in the Sax Institute’s peer-reviewed journal Public Health Research & Practice, said face masks should be mandated indoors until at least the first half of 2022.

She also said it is likely to be the last event where restrictions on major events will be relaxed.

“Some basic measures are still in place until 2022, such as masks and density restrictions, but on the other hand, there will be no further blockages,” she said.

Professor Bennett argued that fluctuating COVID-19 immunization rates across cities and regions meant that Australia’s public health measures could not be abolished if 80% of the population was immunized.

In her treatise, Professor Bennett of Deakin University in Melbourne states that Australia’s new reality will live with COVID-19, but will not focus on illness.

“It’s the best scenario that it’s deep inside,” she said.

“It may pop up from time to time, but it doesn’t really affect our lives. We don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

The Sax Institute is a non-profit, independent organization that aims to improve health and well-being through research and services.

We receive core funding from NSW Health.

Catherine Bennett states that the state should not rush to ease restrictions as it can “make things worse.” ((( supply ).

Until then, she said she had masks, QR code check-in, and vaccines left.

“We can’t live a life with zero COVID. It’s impossible. We have to agree with the case and even have a death threshold like the flu.”

Read more about the COVID-19 epidemic in Australia:

Stephen Duckett of the Grattan Institute said that some states, such as Western Australia, are dedicated to eliminating the virus altogether, so such modeling needs to be considered nationwide.

“Note that we consider Australia to be homogeneous,” he said.

“Of course, there is nothing in the reopening plan for the state border. The solution is, as always, vaccination, vaccination, vaccination.”

Professor Bennett said that even with a vaccination rate of 80%, it is unlikely that you will be completely free from restrictions.

“The coverage doesn’t just mean opening up,” she said.

“Australia assumes that it wants to focus on management rather than counting cases.”

She added that rushing to the goal of total freedom would “worse it.”

A new modeling provided to the government by Burnet’s Lab found 589,817 additional COVID-19 cases and 6,062 deaths at Sydney hotspots without blockade and additional Pfizer vaccine administration from Poland. I made it clear.

Yesterday, New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said modeling targeted anyone in Sydney’s worst-affected areas while summarizing the benefits of blockades across the state and deploying targeted vaccines. He said it helped him decide what to do.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The Doherty Institute model, which stated that New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Beregicrian is being used to guide the state, has high levels of testing and tracing if restrictions are relaxed when 70% of the population is vaccinated. Was maintained at.

“It was a deliberate strategy to use doses to increase vaccination rates in the highly mobile 16-50 years of southwest Sydney,” said Dr. Chant.

“Dose to people has been shown to have the greatest impact on infection.”

Read more about vaccine deployments:

A list of measures that can help bring our lives back to normal is the use of vaccine passports.

NSW Health and Service NSW is developing a pilot app that allows you to link your vaccine passport with the QR code sign-in feature. This will be rolled out later this year.

NSW, which recorded 1,220 locally infected cases yesterday, has relaxed some restrictions, including allowing fully vaccinated people to have picnics from September 13.

“Relaxing restrictions is not a reward,” said Professor Bennett.

“It happens when the risk is low.”

However, a big celebration Open Day like July 19th, Britain’s Freedom Day, isn’t on the card.

“It’s going to be a gradual process, but our January will look very different from our March. We just need people to stay there a little longer,” she said. Told.

According to Professor Bennett, life up to that point has been centered around the virus, which has killed 139 people since the outbreak began in June.

“”This is not a magical fix to make sure this is done by the end of the year. It’s okay that most people don’t have to think about it. But many others need to work overtime to be in control of us. “

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 2 minutes 1 second 2 NS 1 NS How rural towns in New South Wales are competing to vaccinate indigenous peoples

What you need to know about coronavirus:

Loading form …