Health
Cannabis use and risk of heart attack in young adults
- Researchers say that frequent use of cannabis can increase the risk of heart attack in adults under the age of 45.
- The reason for the connection is not entirely known, but experts say it may be related to increased heart rate and blood pressure due to cannabis use.
- Although the number of actual heart attacks in study participants was small, experts say the new study provides individuals and medical professionals with information to consider before using cannabis.
The incidence of heart attacks was still low among study participants.
Nonetheless, researchers report that the findings published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal are consistent with other studies demonstrating a link between frequent cannabis use and heart attack ().Acute myocardial infarction) In the hospital setting.
The latest study examines how often and how cannabis is consumed, along with the risk of heart attack in young adults who are not usually at high risk due to age.
“Recent legalization and decriminalization have led to increased use of cannabis in young adults in North America, and the impact on cardiovascular health is not fully understood.” Dr. Karim LadaA clinician scientist at Unity Health Toronto said in a press release. “We found a link between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction, which persisted throughout a series of robust sensitivity analyzes.
“This association was consistent across various forms of cannabis consumption, including other methods such as smoking, vaporization, and eating,” Lada added. “This suggests that there is no safer way to consume in this regard than other methods.”
Researchers surveyed data from a study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The survey included 33,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 44, and more than 17% said they had used cannabis within the last 30 days.
Of these users, 1.3% (61 out of 4,610) are reported to have had a heart attack. Of the non-cannabis users, 0.8% (240 out of 28,563) are reported to have had a heart attack.
Cannabis users are likely to be men who smoke cigarettes and e-cigarettes and drink heavy alcohol, which may also contribute to the increased risk. However, these factors, and other factors that may contribute to a heart attack, have been adjusted for analysis.
Researchers said the study provided information on the relationship between cannabis use and heart attacks, but not on biological mechanisms.
“Cannabis can induce MI (myocardial infarction) through several different mechanisms, but the data are often complex and difficult to determine because many people smoke both cannabis and tobacco. It is also a risk factor for heart disease and heart attack. ” Dr. Montigosh, An assistant clinical professor of general internal medicine and neurology at the University of Alberta, Canada, told Healthline.
“Cannabis, especially THC, has elevated heart rate and blood pressure, both of which are very fast and can cause a heart attack, especially after the first hour of use,” he said. I added.
“There are other possible causes, such as cardiovascular spasms that reduce blood flow to the heart, and the cause of a heart attack,” Gauche explained. “There is also concern that platelets may become more sticky and block blood vessels. The majority of MI occurred in individuals who smoked cannabis rather than ingesting it.”
Researchers said they analyzed behavioral risk factor data along with heart attack data. This is because it was the best available source of information to provide generalized and nationally representative insights. Nikhil MistryA PhD candidate at the University of Toronto said in a press release.
“As young adults, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with cannabis use, especially in today’s climate where we are exposed to a wealth of false information and non-evidence-based health recommendations.” Mystery said.
Defender of cannabis say When used responsibly and moderately, the drug may have medical benefits such as improved sleep, mood, concentration and digestion.
However, doctors also said they needed to be aware of the potential link between cannabis and heart attacks in young adults. Dr. David Mather, A clinician scientist at Unity Health in Toronto.
“Cannabis use should be considered in cardiovascular health risk assessments,” Mazer said in a press release. “When making decisions about cannabis consumption, patients and physicians need to consider the benefits and risks associated with them in the context of their own health risk factors and behaviors.”
The authors of the study conclude that: “The large sample size, generalizability, and detailed data on cannabis consumption in the cross-sectional study provide unique insights into this growing public health concern. Confirm these findings and the cannabis-related mind. Further research and more data are needed to elucidate the mechanisms that contribute to vascular outcomes. ”
