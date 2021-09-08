Cannabis use and risk of heart attack in young adults

Share on Pinterest Experts still don’t know what the relationship between cannabis use and the risk of heart attack will be.Lanastock / Getty Images

Researchers say that frequent use of cannabis can increase the risk of heart attack in adults under the age of 45.

The reason for the connection is not entirely known, but experts say it may be related to increased heart rate and blood pressure due to cannabis use.

Although the number of actual heart attacks in study participants was small, experts say the new study provides individuals and medical professionals with information to consider before using cannabis.

Researchers say adults under the age of 45 who use cannabis are twice as likely to have a heart attack and are more likely to use it more often.

The incidence of heart attacks was still low among study participants.

Nonetheless, researchers report that the findings published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal are consistent with other studies demonstrating a link between frequent cannabis use and heart attack ().Acute myocardial infarction) In the hospital setting.

The latest study examines how often and how cannabis is consumed, along with the risk of heart attack in young adults who are not usually at high risk due to age.

“Recent legalization and decriminalization have led to increased use of cannabis in young adults in North America, and the impact on cardiovascular health is not fully understood.” Dr. Karim LadaA clinician scientist at Unity Health Toronto said in a press release. “We found a link between recent cannabis use and myocardial infarction, which persisted throughout a series of robust sensitivity analyzes.

“This association was consistent across various forms of cannabis consumption, including other methods such as smoking, vaporization, and eating,” Lada added. “This suggests that there is no safer way to consume in this regard than other methods.”