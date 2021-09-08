Mu variant cases found in California, Texas and Utah





NS Mu mutant of coronavirus Has already begun to spread in the United States, raising concerns about what would happen if it spread. What is a mu variant? World Health Organization Said it was watching at the beginning of September His options, May have mutations that allow the vaccine to be avoided. Where are the mu variants? Around Newsweek, 49 states have seen cases of mu variants so far. Nebraska is the only state that has not detected cases of variants. Otherwise, at least one case has been detected in each state. California has the highest number of 384 cases so far. Newsweek. “The identification of variants like Mu and the spread of variants around the world underscores the need for LA County residents to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others,” LA County said. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said. statement.. “This is why it is so important to be vaccinated and protected. These are the growth of COVID-19, which breaks the chain of infection and allows the virus to mutate into more dangerous ones. It’s a limiting action. “ Around Los Angeles TimesThe mu variant has been found in at least 167 people in Los Angeles County so far. These incidents occurred in the summer in Los Angeles County.

It was first detected in LA County in July. Not only California, but Texas as well.at least 50 patients There was a mu variant at the Houston Methodist Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the city. 2 Click Houston. According to Click 2 Houston, Dr. Wesley Long, Medical Director and Clinical Pathologist of Diagnostic Microbiology, Houston Methodist, said:

“After WHO declared this to be a variant of mu, we went and looked and confirmed that there were some cases dating back to May,” Long said. Need to worry about the COVID-19 variant? Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Department of Public Health, Brown University, Tweet We do not believe that mu variants will evolve into a wide range of variants, as delta variants are already moving rapidly within the United States. “I never lose sleep with a new variant,” Jha writes. “I am worried about people’s fatigue with the current one.”

