North Dakota health officials encourage COVID-19 testing, continued outbreak of monoclonal antibodies

Dr. Joshlanam, a physician in Hettinger, North Dakota, said that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or was identified as having close contact would be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment. He said he should ask.

At a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, September 7, Lanham said that injecting antibodies into people with COVID-19 could reduce viral load, provide protection from serious illness, and reduce the risk of hospitalization by 70%. Stated.

Lanham said the treatment is only available to patients who have not been hospitalized and are not yet suffering from hypoxia levels, and the longer they wait after receiving a positive test result, the less effective the drug will be. I pointed out that.

Since healthcare providers began providing treatment at the end of last year, the drug has become much more widely available and can be administered to patients even if they are not considered particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Said Mr. Lanham. Antibodies are approved for administration to people over the age of 12, but healthcare providers are most likely to turn the treatment of the elderly and those with underlying illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease into a green light. .. Lanham said that even people without an underlying condition should be asked about treatment.

Antibodies are widely accepted by patients and rarely cause negative side effects, Lanham said. Large and small hospitals throughout the state are capable of injecting antibodies, and state contact tracers can help North Dakota contact injection facilities after informing North Dakota of a positive COVID-19 test. increase.

Ranum said that COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19, but if it is too late, antibody treatment is a good option.

“Monclonal antibodies are great, but they’re not about preventing fires in the first place, they’re like deciding which fire department to call,” Ranum said.

Kirby Kruger, head of disease control in North Dakota, also attended crowded events where residents were identified as having symptoms of illness, close contact, or initially unvaccinated. I urged him to ask for a COVID-19 test. State testing sites and healthcare providers in the state offer both rapid and traditional PCR testing. The local test site is located at: www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/testing-care/where-get-covid-19-test..

Both Ranum and Kruger discouraged residents from taking ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. There is no conclusive evidence that drugs used to treat parasitic infections have a therapeutic effect on COVID-19 patients, and taking animal versions of the drug can be dangerous, Kruger said. Says. Medical choirs and pharmaceutical company Merck have stated that ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19 until clinical trials determine whether it is useful.

Nationally, calls to toxicology centers due to ivermectin exposure increased five-fold during the pandemic, but only two such calls from North Dakota, neither of which resulted in serious illness. , Said Kluger.

State-wide case rate

A new case reported on Tuesday, September. 7: 272

Currently infected (number *: 2,590

Daily positive rate: 9.7%

Total number of known cases throughout the pandemic: 119,963

Total recovered through the pandemic: 115,809

* The Ministry of Health often corrects the number of active cases after it is first reported.

In the southern United States, the worst surges caused by highly contagious delta variants continue, while the Upper Plains and Rocky Mountains, including Dakotas, Montana, and Wyoming, have some of the fastest growing outbreaks in the country. doing.

Active cases in North Dakota decreased by 36 from the previous day, but test levels dropped over Labor Day weekends. Over 28% of active infections are in residents under the age of 20.

Cass County, including Fargo, has 533 most known active cases in the state. Burleigh County has 470 known cases as of Tuesday, and Grand Forks County has 211 infections. McKenzie County, one of the state’s lowest immunization rates, including Watford City, has the most active cases per capita.

The state’s 14-day moving average positive rate was 6.4%, down slightly from last week’s high of 6.7%.

Despite the exponential growth in the state’s virus count, cases have recently increased in nursing homes, despite the 93% immunization rate of residents controlling infection. The state reported the case of 13 residents and 55 employees on Tuesday.

Hospitalization, death

Hospitalizations declined over the weekend, but healthcare providers have recently struggled to maintain an increase in hospitalizations due to staff shortages. Unlike the peak of COVID-19 last fall, hospitals treat many non-coronavirus patients in addition to the maintenance-intensive COVID-19 patients.

In North Dakota, as of Monday, 10 intensive care units and 210 inpatient beds were available throughout the state. Two hospitals in Bismarck did not have an ICU bed and one inpatient bed available, while three hospitals in Fargo had five ICU beds and 18 inpatient beds. The Grand Forks Altor Hospital had one ICU bed and no inpatient beds.

Bed capacity numbers only reveal capacity at a given point in time, and hospitals may actually have more or fewer beds open than they reported to the Ministry of Health in an emergency. Response manager Tim Widrich said.

Last week, the agency began publishing data on “breakthrough” cases of fully vaccinated residents. In the week of August 29, the state reported that only 7 of the 78 hospitalizations were fully vaccinated residents. That is, almost 90% of hospitalizations were unvaccinated or unvaccinated residents.

vaccination

First dose given *: 351,772 (53% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate *: 323,778 (48.8% of the population over 12 years old)

* These numbers are State Vaccine Dashboard,However Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIncluding vaccinations carried out on the federal site, has reported slightly higher vaccination rates.

North Dakota is ranked among the bottom 10 in terms of vaccination coverage, but fear of delta variants has spurred a slight increase in vaccination coverage over the past few weeks, state immune coordinator Molly. Howell said.

After being fully vaccinated, a person can become infected with COVID-19, but health officials emphasize that immunized people are often less severe and much less likely to be hospitalized. I am.

For more information on vaccines, please visit the following URL: www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator..

