In Washington hospitals, the number of patients requiring mechanical ventilation is increasing by 34% each week during the COVID-19 crisis.





As of Tuesday morning, COVID-19 hospitalized 1,674 people throughout the state.

At Seattle-Washington hospitals, as of Tuesday morning, 251 patients were on ventilator, an increase of 34% in just one week. Notable statistics were shared at a Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) briefing on Tuesday morning. In this briefing, authorities provided up-to-date information on the hospital situation during the fifth wave. COVID-19 Pandemic.. WSHA President Cassie Sauer has joined Dr. Linda Eckert, Obstetrics Specialist at Harbor View Medical Center, Julie Petersen, CEO of Kittitas Valley Healthcare, and Pegcurry, COO of Providence Healthcare. Despite many reports due to Labor Day holidays, hospitals have increased 7% of COVID-19 cases per week to a total of 1,674 cases across the state, according to Sauer. Hospitals have been under incredible burden in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased exponentially throughout August due to delta variants. Curry provided updates on her hospital in Spokane, where her staff is treating well over 300 COVID-19 patients. She shared her experience walking in the intensive care unit last week, saying, “Patients there can’t explain it in words other than misery. There are people who are out of breath and leaning towards oxygen. “. Curry is also just 40 minutes from her hospital in Kodarlane, Idaho, and Kutenay Health is in the official process where the hospital must deliver care from patient to patient after flooding with cases of COVID-19. He explained that he had declared a critical care standard. .. Sauer said the crisis in Idaho would undoubtedly affect hospitals in Washington. Washington state hospitals have vowed to support other states if possible. “Health care is not an unlimited resource,” Curry said. According to Petersen, Kititas Hospital is full this morning not because of lack of space, but because of lack of staff. “If you have a stroke, if you have a heart event, there is no bed for you,” she said. “This is not just a COVID emergency. It is an emergency for locals who have become dependent on our ability to treat patients and move to higher levels of care.” Since then Last week’s WSHA update, King County and Pierce County both issued outdoor mask orders, and many school districts have returned to classes around the state. >> >> Download KING5’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand At least nine school districts return to face-to-face learning on Tuesday, outdoors Maskman Date went into effect in King County and Pierce CountyA face cover is required, regardless of vaccination status at all large outdoor events. Also, in response to concerns from WSHA panelists about the potential for a surge in incidents at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Pierce County health officials began the event before the outdoor obligations came into effect. Mandated that universal masking is required. The obligation to follow state-wide universal masking requirements for indoor public spaces comes when hospitalization reaches record highs. The state far exceeds the previous record of about 1,100 hospitalizations set during the COVID-19 surge last winter. As of August 30, more than 1,500 people were hospitalized for the virus. This corresponds to multiple harborview medical centers with capacity. Authorities continue to encourage people who can be vaccinated, with the latest data About 0.5% of Washington citizens Fully vaccinated individuals were tested positive for the virus. This includes pregnant women who, as Eckert said on Tuesday, are 15 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than non-pregnant women. She repeated what other experts and doctors said about many babies who had to give birth early after their mother was infected with COVID-19 because she had difficulty breathing. Pregnant women with COVID-19 are 22 times more likely to be forced into early labor and childbirth, according to Eckert. Regarding the safety of the vaccine, Eckert said all the evidence shows that the vaccine is incredibly safe for pregnant women. “Pregnant women tolerate the vaccine very well. We know that there is no risk of infertility,” she said. She added that there is some evidence that pregnant women are less likely to experience the side effects of the vaccine than unvaccinated women. In a briefing last week, Dr. Mark Johnson of Confluence Health said the latest model shows that state vaccination rates need to reach at least 85% of the total population to defeat delta variants. rice field. As of September 1, about 61% of the state’s total population I started vaccination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/washington-officials-states-hospitals-5th-wave-covid-pandemic-vaccine-coronavirus/281-3d1a1d77-a2d4-4a7f-ba91-d5adff8768f0

