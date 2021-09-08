Surveillance reveals West Nile virus risk in Johnson County

With the help of researchers at the University of Iowa and the State of Iowa, the Johnson County Public Health Surveillance Program found a population of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus in Iowa City.

Mosquito traps will be seen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The trap, placed by the Johnson County Public Health Mosquito Surveillance Program, is right next to a trail in Hickory Hill Park. The park is located at 1439E Bloomington St.

Originally from the Nile Delta region of Africa, the West Nile virus invaded Johnson County.

The Johnson County Public Health Mosquito Surveillance Program, with the support of researchers at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, identified a population of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Iowa City.

A group of mosquitoes trapped near Hickory Hill Park in northeastern Iowa City tested positive for West Nile fever. Virus at the end of last month..

Since the Johnson County Public Health Mosquito Surveillance Program was reopened in 2017, this is the first positive test for West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the county, said James Latina, Johnson County Environmental Health Manager.

Lacina said the county was fortunate that this detection did not happen immediately.

“We run a surveillance program and keep an eye out for seeing it locally,” he said. “We have installed mosquito traps every summer since 2017, with the aim of alerting residents early if mosquitoes are found. Not surprisingly, you can see them in a mosquito population. I was lucky that I didn’t. “

West Nile virus strain first came to the United States in New York In 1999According to the World Health Organization, it caused a national outbreak that lasted until 2010.

The last human case of West Nile virus in Johnson County 2018, There were two positive cases that year. Over the last decade, Johnson County has reported a total of six cases of West Nile virus in humans.

Lacina said the team is currently focused on providing information to the public.

“The goal of this program is to identify and educate the general public about the risks that exist in the county so that we can take the necessary precautions personally,” he said.

Lacina added that measures can be taken to protect herself from infectious bites.

“Two important ways are to protect yourself from bites and eliminate breeding grounds,” he said. “Use insect repellents, wear long sleeves, check your home or property for water, and eliminate some of the mosquito playgrounds.”

Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at UI, said the virus is a greater threat to COVID-19 when exposed to mosquitoes is high.

“Otherwise, their transmission modes are so different that one shouldn’t affect the other,” he said.

According to Latina, the only way COVID-19 and West Nile virus can actually connect is through the populations at highest risk for their respective illnesses.

“People with immunodeficiency and the elderly are at increased risk of West Nile fever, as is the case with COVID,” Lacina said. “I think there are similarities in the population and we really need to be careful to make sure they are not infected.”

People shouldn’t be worried about the county’s findings, but Mr. Latina said it was important to be educated about the potential risks the virus poses to the community.

“Maybe low [chance] It’s always possible that mosquitoes in the population have West Nile fever, which can infect humans and make them sick, “he said. “Knowing that West Nile fever is infecting mosquitoes in this area, you need to be a little more careful if you know that you are in an environment where mosquitoes can be a problem.”

Lacina said the program has many moving parts and is grateful to all the partner organizations involved.

“This is the point of the program, and we have a great partnership with the Iowa State University School of Public Health and the State Institute of Public Health,” he said. “So many great partner organizations have come together to protect the health of our community.”