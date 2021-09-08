Covid 19 Coronavirus Delta Outbreak: Oakland Men Waiting for Answer to Vaccine Mistake

File photo. Photo: VOISIN / PHANIE / RNZ

The Aucklander, who was caught up in the potential for confusion at the Highbrook Vaccination Center, had not yet been contacted by the Ministry of Health and the designated helpline did not know what he was talking about.

This is the second person to contact RNZ dissatisfied with contact from health authorities regarding the incident.

Five out of more than 700 patients may have received the wrong dose of Pfizer vaccine or saline on July 12, but were not informed six weeks later until RNZ broke the story. ..

Saline is used as a diluent for vaccines after thawing.

When the case was announced, Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said he would contact all affected people by email or letter within 24 hours.

Paul * said he decided to contact Healthline after not receiving the letter for almost a week and was referred to Vaccine Healthline.

The Ministry of Health said it provided the same information to the vaccination health line from a letter last Monday.

However, when Paul contacted the vaccine line the next afternoon, the person who received the call had a hard time finding him in the records and tried to introduce him to the health line.

When he refused to call the health line again, he said the advice he received from the person who received the call was “extraordinary.”

“They literally said on the phone that my vaccine card was Pfizer, so I said it was okay, it wasn’t saying saline,” he said.

Paul was vaccinated on July 12 and informed the person who received the call that he should have received the letter. They replied that the letter was not in the file and was not affected.

This was rejected when he asked to confirm it in writing.

“All I want is some relief, being told what to do, or receiving my letter,” he said.

Then he asked to talk to his boss and was told to get a call.

He was contacted late that night and was told to receive a letter by mail, but they couldn’t say one day.

Paul asked him to send an email because he provided his email, but he did not receive it yet.

He said he would not blame the person who received the call or the vaccinated person, but was concerned that others would receive similar false information and would not doubt it.

National’s Chris Bishop said they were begging to believe they were said to be fine because their vaccination card said Pfizer instead of saline.

“The overall problem is that I don’t know if I got Pfizer or saline, so the idea on the card is incredible.

“We need to urgently know exactly what happened, and the ministry needs to complete an investigation that has already taken weeks.”

The Ministry of Health did not disclose the number of people who could not be contacted, but a spokesman said emails could have been returned.

“If I had other contact details, I used them instead to contact that person. For some, I didn’t have other contact details.” They said.

RNZ has agreed to leave the identities of those vaccinated in Highbrook anonymous as they could affect employment.

The ministry said it would not disclose any further information unless RNZ provided the patient’s contact details.

Questions about whether the information provided to the vaccination helpline was passed to staff were ignored.

A spokeswoman said affected people would be notified about the next steps by September 10.

The ministry does not provide any further comments.