UBC students say dozens of people were infected with COVID-19 after an indoor fraternity party

NS UBC Dozens of students say Last week I attended an indoor fraternity party on campus Test positive COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

A student who agreed to hide the global news for fear of backlash said her friend was at the party.

“At least 200 people have symptoms or are tested positive,” she said.

“There’s talk of keeping the diagnosis secret so that you can attend the class. You don’t have to miss the first week’s event and you don’t want to face the impact of the university itself.”

Vancouver Coastal Health, which will confirm the outbreak, has not confirmed any of these details. As of Monday, health officials had no information about possible superspreading events.

Global News contacted again on Tuesday, saying health officials were aware of “anonymous, unconfirmed posts regarding exposure to COVID-19 at a fraternity party on the UBC campus.”

In a statement, authorities said they would issue a public notice if public health could not reach all close contacts of those who tested positive for COVID.

At this time, VCH has not issued public notices to UBC fraternities.

















University RCMP police closed the party on August 29 in Wesbrook Mall’s Fraternity Village after finding students gathering in the courtyard and several homes.

Police said in a statement that few people wore masks, the crowd was more than 50 people allowed, and they could not be physically distanced.

The event was also promoted on social media, with videos of party participants posted online.

Officer fined $ 5,000 Hosts non-compliant events.

“We want to ensure that our students comply with all public health orders. We have been working hard to achieve this for the past (18) months. Safety. Let’s stay healthy with “Const. Christina Martin said in the release.

In a statement last Thursday, student UBC Vice President Ainsley Carry said all students are expected to comply with state and campus rules regarding COVID-19.

















Meanwhile, a large outdoor party at the University of Victoria on Sunday night raised questions about the lack of COVID-19 restrictions.

Saanich police said about 1,000 people (mostly without masks) were crowded.

Police said police officers issued only two tickets for alcohol violations against underage drinking, as there are no current restrictions on field meetings, wearing masks outdoors, or physical distance.

However, the university urged the students to “act responsibly and not get together in large numbers.”

In the current reboot plan, BC is in step 3. That is, a group of 50 people or 50% capacity indoor tissue is allowed.

VCH for all post-higher students Completely vaccinated against COVID-19 To ensure a safe return to campus.

