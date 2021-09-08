Wisconsin surpasses the highest 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations since January | Local News















According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, more than 1,000 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since January.

Hospitalizations are skyrocketing as delta variants of the virus have boosted state-wide cases in recent weeks. Currently, 1,045 people are hospitalized for the virus in Wisconsin hospitals and 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the ICU.

Hospitalizations have been the highest since early January, but are still below the peak of nearly 2,300 hospitalized in mid-November. Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 Dashboard..