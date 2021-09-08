Wildfire smoke makes indoor air too unhealthy, according to researchExBulletin

Switch captions Nathan Lot / NPR

Nathan Lot / NPR

Public health officials have a simple message when wildfire smoke falls over cities and towns, as it happens more and more frequently to tens of millions of people in the western United States: Go inside , Close the doors and windows. Limit outdoor activities.

New research shows that it may not be enough to protect human health.

A series of studies examining the indoor air quality of cloud sources during wildfire smoke events have found that the most insidious parts of wildfire smoke (small particles that penetrate human bloodstream and exacerbate breathing and heart problems). ) Can penetrate through closed doors and windows with shutters. Endanger the air in homes and businesses.

For the first time, studies show in detail the depth of public health risks that millions of Americans are exposed to in the fire season of all climatic fuels. However, the findings are also encouraging in that they show that there are steps that people can take to protect their health.

In addition to closing windows and doors, a home with an air filter was able to cut the amount of small PM2.5 particles floating in it in half, according to a study by the University of California, Berkeley.

“Indoor particulate matter was three times higher on wildfire days than on non-wildfire days, but much lower than if people closed the building and did not add filtration,” the study said. Lead author Allen Goldstein said. ..

Switch captions NOAA / AP

NOAA / AP

But, like many of the effects of climate change, the results were not equal.

New homes with high insulation and air filters are superior to old homes and highlight the need for air filtration for people living in well-ventilated homes.

This includes Marshall Burke, a geosystems scientist at Stanford University and author of a similar study to be published later this fall. During last year’s unprecedented fire season, his home was smoked for weeks like many other homes in the Bay Area.

“And I have two children. One has asthma. So I’m really worried and curious about what they are. [indoor] The exposure looks like this: “

He bought a low-budget Purple Air monitor that reads indoor air quality and publishes it online.

“And during these wildfires, our indoor pollution was high in the sky,” he said.

He examined other people’s data shared by Purple Air monitors and found that it applies to California as a whole. In fact, in many cases the air inside was as bad as the outside. The findings surprised Burke and worried him.

“Fortunately, I have a way to go buy an air filter,” he said. “It doesn’t apply to everyone.”

Switch captions Julie Jacobson / AP

Julie Jacobson / AP

More and more people are exposed to wildfire smoke

Last year, at least one in seven Americans experienced dangerous air quality from wildfire smoke, according to NPR analysis. Tens of millions more people were directly exposed this year as a large wildfire broke out across Canada and the devastated heat-burned landscape of the western drought spread.

The smoke-induced air quality warning is 3,000 miles away, wrapping the Statue of Liberty in a gray haze.

Scientists are just beginning to better understand the effects of smoke on human health. What they know so far is not good.

A warming climate means more frequent and more intense wildfires. And wherever there is a fire, there is harmful smoke.

According to a study by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, published earlier this year, small particles emitted by wildfire smoke are smaller than particles emitted from other sources, such as automobile exhaust. It has been found to be up to 10 times more harmful to the human body. ..

Switch captions Nathan Lot / NPR

Nathan Lot / NPR

It has been shown that these small particles can increase hospitalization, cause shortness of breath and headaches, and cause larger respiratory and cardiac events.

Due to these known threats, public health officials have long warned people, especially those at risk, to look for shelter when the smoke is thick.

However, new research suggests that additional steps are needed.

Sarah Corfield, an air quality specialist in western Montana, said the public message during the smoke event needs to be changed from “go inside” to “go inside and clean the air.” I am. “”

Corfield helped write a study with the Environmental Protection Agency that investigated air quality in public buildings and businesses during a wildfire smoke event in Missoula, Montana. They have placed air monitors in nurseries, schools, libraries, businesses and other publicly accessible buildings. This is the type of place where health authorities like Corfield generally recommend people to go during smoke and heat events.

“No building had much better air than the outside,” says Corfield. “Inside the building, it might be better to go outside.”

There are pushes that help provide clean indoor air for everyone

Switch captions Nathan Lot / NPR

Corfield agrees that air filters are the logical answer. But they cost money. Luxury HVAC systems for schools can cost thousands of dollars. Home air filters can cost hundreds of dollars.

The promotion of environmental justice and climate change movements to make air filtration accessible to everyone, knowing that some people do not have the financial means to provide that kind of protection. It is increasing.

On a hot, smoke-filled day in Missoura, Mason Dow and a group of volunteers duct tape a square air filter of tape purchased at the Home Depot to a stack of box fans. Each material costs about $ 40.

Dow works for a local non-profit organization called Climate Smart Missoula, which usually focuses on laws and policies to reduce people’s contributions to climate change. But the effects of the world of warming are already felt, and Dow said it was important to intervene and help people adapt to those effects.

“It’s the reality of where we are,” he said.

DIY air filters are provided to volunteers working at Meals on Wheel, distributed at the Misura Food Bank, and are aimed at low-income people in booming mountain towns, often without air conditioning.

67-year-old Janet Friede is one of them. She kept the doors and windows closed during the heat wave after this summer’s heat wave, but the smoke continues to pass through.

“It causes me a headache,” she said, loading a box fan filter into her car. “And I’m tired. I’m really tired.”

According to her, a free air filter should help.

Switch captions Nathan Lot / NPR

Nathan Lot / NPR

“It probably feels a bit like a band-aid,” said Amy Cilimburg, Secretary-General of ClimateSmartMissoula. She spent the last two summers on her credit card for a DIY air filter because climate adaptation isn’t what they usually do.

And she doesn’t want the group to be significantly out of focus from the main goal of getting people to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from climate warming. Globally, they are still on track to create even more devastating effects later this century.

“We are trying to manage what is inevitable,” she said. “But how can we avoid the unruly ones?”

Daniel Lamb contributed to this story.