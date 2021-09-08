An NSW study found that children are unlikely to spread COVID-19 in school





New reports have found that most children infected with COVID-19 were mildly or completely asymptomatic and caught the virus from their parents rather than at school. Key Point: During the first 6 weeks of the delta outbreak, only 51 of 8,900 schools and day care centers identified COVID-19-positive cases.

Children diagnosed with COVID-19 were often asymptomatic

The study found that households were the main cause of the COVID-19 epidemic. The National Center for Immunology Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) has investigated 51 schools and day care centers in New South Wales that have had cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the delta outbreak from June 16 to July 31. .. It turns out that children rarely spread COVID-19 to other children, teachers, or staff. The report showed that only 2 percent of infected children needed hospital care, despite a five-fold increase in the COVID-19 epidemic in schools in New South Wales. Kristine Macartney, a pediatrician and director of NCIRS, said the spread among children was “very low.” “The highest spread was actually among unvaccinated adult staff, especially among unvaccinated adult staff in daycare centers,” said Professor McCartney. “The spread of the virus has spread from adults to children, but the spread between children was very small.” Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic According to Professor Macartney, children diagnosed with COVID-19 were often asymptomatic or developed mild symptoms. “Very few children are admitted to the intensive care unit,” she said. “Only about 2 percent (of children) need hospitalization, and for many of them it is for monitoring and social care.” The study found that the predominant epidemic of COVID-19 was at home and was “mainly caused by unvaccinated adults.” Schools throughout Sydney, like the Strathfield South Public School, were closed for cleaning during the pandemic. ((( AAP: Joel Carrett ). Of the 8,900 schools and day care centers in New South Wales, cases of COVID-19 were identified in 51 facilities during the first 6 weeks of the delta outbreak by 31 July. Cases were confirmed in an additional 91 educational facilities between August 1st and 19th. Due to the infectivity of the Delta strain, Professor McCartney upheld the student ban until vaccination rates increased. The majority of students have been studying in remote areas for months during the outbreak, but will return to classrooms with a time difference from October 25th. New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said today that vaccination is the best way to get children back to school. “The safest way to protect children is to have high immunization rates between adults and adolescents,” she said. “That’s why we have put a great deal of emphasis on ensuring that as many adults as possible are vaccinated and that teachers and school staff are vaccinated. “It’s the best way to protect children and prevent them from spreading in any school environment.” The Teachers’ Federation NSW has been asked to comment by ABC. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 4 minutes 34 seconds Four NS 34 NS Moderna vs Pfizer: What’s the difference? Loading form …

