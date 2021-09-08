Safe COVID Vaccine, Recommended for Pregnant Women | News





DANVILLE — Unvaccinated pregnant women are more concerned about COVID than the vaccine itself. Dr. Brytanie Marshall, a general OB-GYN doctor at the Geisinger Medical Center, said the vaccine, as determined by “9 months of data and tens of thousands of women who received it but had no adverse effects.” Said to be safe. A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included data on women vaccinated at various stages of pregnancy. “This vaccine has no effect on the growth or growth of the baby,” says Marshall. “At COVID, babies aren’t growing either.” The Maternal and Fetal Medicine Association (SMFM) cites the CDC study. SMFM reports: “The CDC, along with other federal partners, monitors people who have been vaccinated for serious side effects. To date, more than 139,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated. Unexpected pregnancies and fetal illnesses. No problems have occurred. There are no reports of increased risk of abortion, growth problems, or congenital deficiencies. “ Marshall said vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended during pregnancy, just as vaccines for diseases such as influenza and whooping cough are recommended during pregnancy. “That’s the only way to protect your baby,” she said. “There is theoretically nothing in this COVID vaccine that poses a risk of pregnancy.” Vulnerable pregnant womanMarshall said the vaccine does not become a virus in the body. Vaccines for diseases such as chickenpox and live flu vaccines are not given to pregnant women. Marshall said there could be the usual mild side effects of the COVID vaccine, such as body pain and a slight fever, but they also do not affect pregnancy. Doctors said the COVID vaccine may not completely protect everyone from COVID, but the case is less serious. It is also recommended for those who have a COVID, she said. “Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to serious illness with COVID,” Marshall said. “I haven’t seen COVID itself causing problems for the foetation. The baby does not come out with COVID. However, if the mother is exposed before and after childbirth, the baby may be exposed to COVID. I have.” Pregnant women vaccinated with COVID pass these antibodies to the foetation. The foetation has antibodies to fight the disease after birth. According to Marshall, doctors also recommended vaccines to mothers who are breastfeeding their babies to pass protective antibodies to their babies via breast milk. She didn’t know if she would need a COVID booster shot in the future. “The sooner more people are vaccinated, the slower the virus will be,” Marshall said. “This is the only way to eradicate this virus.” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) also support COVID vaccination of pregnant women. “ACOG recommends that all eligible individuals, including pregnant and lactating individuals, receive the COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine series,” the organization said on its website. “Obstetricians and gynecologists and other female healthcare professionals need to set an example by being vaccinated and encouraging qualified patients to be vaccinated.” Marshall said women who have other questions about the vaccine should consult their doctor.

