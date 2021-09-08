Health
Covid-19: 15 new cases of delta community outbreaks, totaling 855
There are 15 new cases COVID-19 In Outbreak of delta community, The total number will be 855.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield announced the latest information at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
All new cases are in Auckland. One previous case was reclassified as boundary related.
To date, 218 outbreaks are believed to have recovered.
The number of unrelated cases increased by one from Tuesday to 25. Of the new cases on Wednesday, only two are not yet linked as of 9am.
Investigations into unrelated cases are ongoing, and the number is expected to decline, according to Bloomfield.
Of the 21 cases reported on Tuesday, 19 were known contacts in existing cases.
Five of the 21 cases were potentially infectious while in the community, leading to 17 exposure events. Half of these are related to important workplaces, according to Bloomfield.
37 people have Covid-19 Hospitals throughout the Auckland region.. Six of these are in the intensive care unit or highly dependent treatment room. Four people are using a ventilator.
To date, there have been 838 cases in Auckland and 17 cases in Wellington. As of Wednesday morning, there were just over 38,000 contacts related to the outbreak.
87% of these have been tracked by contact tracers and 91% have undergone at least one test.
Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters remain.The largest subcluster is Manguere Church Group, 371 confirmed cases, and Birkdale social cluster associated with case A, 76 cases.
There are nine more epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
More than 13,000 test swabs were collected nationwide on Tuesday, and tests are on the rise, welcomed by Bloomfield.
He said testing is an important part of responding to an outbreak.
Authorities are still seeing cases resulting from close contact and domestic infections, with few cases in the community during the infection, according to Bloomfield.
“The Delta is tough … there’s a long way to go,” Bloomfield said before he was convinced that the outbreak was curtailed.
on the other hand, Crowne Plaza MIQ facility will be reopened to returnees As a close contact for community cases that cannot be quarantined at home from Thursday.
According to Hypkins, this follows an “extensive” review that confirms that institutional procedures and ventilation meet all relevant criteria.
To date, he said, the “exact transmission route” from the facility to the community has not been determined, despite “important” investigations.
According to Hypkins, we may not know how the virus invaded the community.
About my family Patients at Middlemore Hospital who tested positive for Covid-19 Bloomfield said there was little risk of spreading out of the family after spending hours in the room with others.
Eight of the 11 members of a household were infected with the virus, including cases.
Inquiries to the family showed that they were in compliance with the alert level 4 restrictions. As far as Bloomfield knows, there was no place of interest.
He was also asked if the person was negligent Remained in the ward with other patients More than 1 hour after a positive test.
Bloomfield said he didn’t think this was a mistake, and the staff “did exactly everything they could expect.”
“It’s not my job to ever guess that the clinician is caring for people … I don’t pretend I can,” he said.
The latest number of cases is due to enjoying the first day throughout New Zealand except Auckland. Alert level 2
