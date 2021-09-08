Health
Pain, Burnout, Potential Psychological Effects of Capital-Delta
analysis -New Zealand is subject to various levels of restrictions, so even if the blockade for everyone except Auckland is eased, the psychological consequences of a delta outbreak can begin to appear.
We know that the stress and isolation associated with blockades can exacerbate the underlying mental illness. But even in people without existing concerns, the impact can manifest itself in a more subtle way in the continuum between prosperity and decline.
Imagine a T-shaped cross with symptoms of mental illness ranging from severe to none on the horizontal axis and mental health ranging from high (prosperity) to low (weakness) on the vertical axis. With this model, it is quite possible that you are prosperous even if you are experiencing a mental illness, or that your life feels dull and meaningless, even though there are no signs of a mental illness.
In the UK, a long-term blockade reported an increase in the level of weakness. New Zealanders, especially Auckland, are at risk of poor mental health, as is the long-term blockade of Groundhog Day.
Key workers at risk of burnout
For healthcare professionals, long-term blockade carries the risk of professional burnout. Health Minister Andrew Little recently noted the high levels of stress that nurses and doctors experience as they continue to provide care in difficult situations.
The World Health Organization defines burnout as mental and physical malaise, cynicism and withdrawal from work, and loss of productivity.
Prior to the blockade, nurses were on the verge of strike, stimulated by the reported high levels of burnout. Continued demand from Covid-19 is unlikely to mitigate this.
Recent media comments on the well-being of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield remind us that civil servants are not exempt. Not so are essential workers such as truck drivers and supermarket workers. The latter, in particular, is at increased risk because it frustrates shoppers and suffers from the shocks associated with recent supermarket terrorist attacks.
Vaccination may relieve anxiety
As more people become fully vaccinated, people’s awareness of outbreak-related threats can decline. So whatever our experience abroad, so is our level of anxiety.
This change in public thinking is logical and marks a step towards learning to live with Covid-19, perhaps in the same way that we learned to live with other illnesses. However, previous experience suggests that there are some ups and downs in this transition and that new Covid-19 variants may continue to emerge.
As immunization rates increase, there is also the risk that the media and the general public will begin to stigmatize identifiable groups that have not been vaccinated, blaming the spread of the virus and loss of freedom. New Zealand recently tasted this when one cluster of Delta outbreaks was linked to a church in Samoa, triggering online racist comments condemning the blockade.
These types of comments increase the suffering of people who are already infected with the virus. They also overlook evidence of substantial inequality in access to health care.
However, weakness, burnout, and stigma are not the inevitable consequences of an ongoing blockade. Being aware of changes in your own mental health is the first step in preventing a slip into debilitation.
–Dougal Sutherland is a clinical psychologist at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington. He works at Victoria University of Wellington and Umbrella Wellbeing.
