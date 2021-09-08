Utah’s West Nile virus case has seen a surge in humans, horses, and birds

Health officials and veterinarians have warned the community of an increasing number of cases of West Nile virus among people and animals throughout the state.

According to a Department of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries press release, the Utah Department of Health reports the most positive West Nile virus mosquito pool ever seen in the state.

Mosquitoes not only infect people, but also infect birds and horses.

This is the time when veterinarians like Dr. Lyle Barber at Mountain Point Equine Hospital are confirming that four-legged clients show no obvious signs of West Nile virus.

“Amazing, stumbling, unable to stand up, turning,” Dr. Barber listed. “There are other signs of loss of appetite, lethargy, etc.”

He pointed out that there is a 33% or higher chance of causing neurological damage to horses if they are bitten by a simple mosquito, especially if the horse is not vaccinated.

“One-third of horses that are clinically symptomatic, diagnosed, and clinically symptomatic will not succeed with treatment,” he said.

As a result, there are concerns that at least eight horses will be West Nile virus positive this season. UDOH reports six in the Weber Morgan Health District, one in Salt Lake County, and one in the Bear River Health District.

Although not reflected in the number of UDOH, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food added that as of September 7, the seventh horse was positive for Weber Morgan, bringing the total number of horses to the state to nine. I did.

“It’s a little different this year, and there are a few more cases,” said Dr. Barber. His clinic hasn’t diagnosed the case, but that’s what the close community is talking about.

The surge is not only a concern for horse owners and veterinarians.

Nicholas Lap, Communications Manager, Salt Lake County Health Department, said he would use bird and horse cases as a barometer to determine West Nile infection and spread of activity in the community.

The Utah Department of Agriculture said seven birds tested positive for West Nile fever.

“The fact that there are many horses throughout the state has confirmed that many birds are infected with West Nile virus throughout the state. This is because mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are in the vicinity. It means there are many. “Lap said.

according to Latest UDOH number, This season, a pool of 506 mosquitoes in Utah was tested positive for West Nile virus. Most of those pools (281) were in Davis County. In Salt Lake County, the second highest pool of 192 positive pools was found.

So far, there are six human cases across Utah. Five of the six live in Salt Lake County, and the rest live in Davis County, Lap said.

In one of five cases, the person was suffering from West Nile fever, Lap said. This includes mild fever, headaches and body aches.

The other cases were more serious.

“Unfortunately, the other four of the five cases are what we call” nerve infiltrative. ” This means that the virus interfered with brain activity, which is a very serious situation, “says Lap.

The nerve-infiltrating West Nile virus can result in hospitalization and, in rare cases, death, Lap said. He said four infected people had recovered from cases of nerve infiltration.

Fortunately, 70% of people infected with the West Nile virus show no symptoms at all, Lap explained. He said people over the age of 50 and those with other conditions that weaken the immune system are at increased risk of illness.

According to Lap, EPA-registered DEET or IR3535 mosquito repellents are the best way to get rid of mosquitoes and reduce the chance of infection.

He also recommended draining or dumping the water standing on your property, shortening tall grass and weeds, and wearing trousers at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

For horses, Dr. Barber explained that there are other ways to prevent horses from becoming infected with the West Nile virus.

“Vaccination is very important in the prevention of this disease,” he said.

He said studies have shown that the vaccine is 93-95 percent effective, and he says horses to meet with their vet to make sure their horses are protected. Recommended to the owner of.