NSW Covid Update: Gladys Berejiklian is considering home quarantine as state records 1,480 new cases | New South Wales

Under a plan under consideration by the Premier of New South Wales, international travelers entering Sydney who have been double vaccinated and tested negative for Covid should be quarantined at home for less than 14 days. May be allowed. Gladys Berejikrian..

The relaxed setting is likely to come into effect in October, and Beregicrian will “shift” from the traditional resource-intensive hotel quarantine model when two vaccinations reach 70%. I predicted that it would start. This is expected in mid-October.

When the state reaches 80% double vaccination, the quarantine setting is further relaxed, and Beregicrian argues: Sydney An airport that reduces pressure on the quarantine system and welcomes Australians. “

But Beregikrian said health officials were studying Home quarantine monitoring technology being tested in South AustraliaRelies on face recognition checks to check isolation compliance.

The details of home quarantine in New South Wales have not yet been finalized, but Mr. Beregikrian said, “If you are ready to give up a little privacy, you may be able to quarantine at home.” ..

“From 70% double dose to 80% double dose, we will definitely move to a quarantine system.

“Health experts can give you guidance on how long you should be. In some countries, it’s a short period of 7 days. It’s a quick test when they land. You may receive, and if it is negative, it may be a shorter period if they are doubly administered. But in any case, we are on health advice. I’m relying on you. “

Beregikrian talked about quarantine mitigation on Wednesday. Her state reported 1,480 new cases of locally acquired Covid-19 and nine more deaths from the virus.

A man in his twenties was among the dead. The Guardian understands that men had significant underlying health conditions, including severe obesity. He was infected with the virus at his home in western Sydney, where he was trapped, then medically extracted and transferred to the Nepean Hospital, where he died. He was not vaccinated.

An indigenous man in his 60s from Dubbo also died. He had a serious underlying health condition and had to be flown from the Dubbo ICU to receive specialist treatment at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney on Friday. He was the third indigenous person to die from an outbreak in New South Wales and was unvaccinated.