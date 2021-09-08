Connect with us

Health

NSW Covid Update: Gladys Berejiklian is considering home quarantine as state records 1,480 new cases | New South Wales

Under a plan under consideration by the Premier of New South Wales, international travelers entering Sydney who have been double vaccinated and tested negative for Covid should be quarantined at home for less than 14 days. May be allowed. Gladys Berejikrian..

The relaxed setting is likely to come into effect in October, and Beregicrian will “shift” from the traditional resource-intensive hotel quarantine model when two vaccinations reach 70%. I predicted that it would start. This is expected in mid-October.

When the state reaches 80% double vaccination, the quarantine setting is further relaxed, and Beregicrian argues: Sydney An airport that reduces pressure on the quarantine system and welcomes Australians. “

But Beregikrian said health officials were studying Home quarantine monitoring technology being tested in South AustraliaRelies on face recognition checks to check isolation compliance.

The details of home quarantine in New South Wales have not yet been finalized, but Mr. Beregikrian said, “If you are ready to give up a little privacy, you may be able to quarantine at home.” ..

“From 70% double dose to 80% double dose, we will definitely move to a quarantine system.

“Health experts can give you guidance on how long you should be. In some countries, it’s a short period of 7 days. It’s a quick test when they land. You may receive, and if it is negative, it may be a shorter period if they are doubly administered. But in any case, we are on health advice. I’m relying on you. “

Beregikrian talked about quarantine mitigation on Wednesday. Her state reported 1,480 new cases of locally acquired Covid-19 and nine more deaths from the virus.

A man in his twenties was among the dead. The Guardian understands that men had significant underlying health conditions, including severe obesity. He was infected with the virus at his home in western Sydney, where he was trapped, then medically extracted and transferred to the Nepean Hospital, where he died. He was not vaccinated.

An indigenous man in his 60s from Dubbo also died. He had a serious underlying health condition and had to be flown from the Dubbo ICU to receive specialist treatment at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney on Friday. He was the third indigenous person to die from an outbreak in New South Wales and was unvaccinated.

Seven of the nine who died were unvaccinated, one was vaccinated once, and one lived in Bexley’s St. George Aged Care Facility in the 90s, but completely. Was vaccinated.

Currently, 1,136 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals throughout New South Wales, of which 194 are in the intensive care unit and 78 are on ventilator. Of the 194 people in the ICU, 158 were unvaccinated, 28 were vaccinated once and 8 were fully vaccinated. ICU had three Covid children.

The future of the region’s blockade was to be revealed later in the week, but Deputy Prime Minister John Barillaro could allow some zero-infection states, especially on the north-central coast. Did not show if from the blockage.

Regionally, there were 27 new cases in the western part of the state, 17 of which were Dubbo, 6 of which were Burke, and 3 of which were Bassert. At the westernmost tip of the state, Wilcannia recorded seven new cases.

Barillaro said he was concerned about the infection on the Central Coast, which reported 15 new cases. He said construction workers in Sydney were involved in the recent merger of large-scale LGA infections and that vaccination rates in the region were not high enough.

Beregikrian said he was making a “final adjustment” to the roadmap from the blockade of the state, but people who had been fully vaccinated with 12 LGAs of concern in Sydney have been vaccinated elsewhere. He refused to answer the question as to whether he would receive the same freedom as the vaccinated people. The condition after reaching the 70% double dose target.

The Prime Minister hopes to be able to travel between New South Wales and Victoria by Christmas, as Victoria is “not too far from New South Wales” in the race to reach 80. He said he was confident that it would be the first state to reopen in the state. % 2 inoculations. “

Beregikrian was also asked about the allocation of vaccines to various states after the proposal that NSW gained a larger share, but about slowing NSW’s supply to fill the potential supply gap. Did not answer the question directly.

“I remember being very criticized with Dr. (Kelly) Chant for suggesting that vaccination is a way out of this outbreak … other states clearly have what we have. It didn’t have to be experienced, and they’re obviously a little caught-up mode, “said Beregikrian.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s Inner West and Center have emerged as transmission concerns. Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr. Marianne Gale has petitioned residents of Greaves, Waterloo, Redfern, and Marrickville to come forward for inspection.

Quick guide

How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia

show

Photo: Tim Roberts / Stone RF

Thank you for your feedback.

Of the 1,480 new cases recorded from 24 hours to 8 pm on Tuesday, 27 were infected in the western endorheic and 64 were infected in the Sydney LGA. 289 in Canterbury Bankstown, 207 in Cumberland, 152 in Blacktown, 92 in Fairfield, 138 in Liverpool, 47 in Penrith, 40 in Parramatta, 34 in Campbelltown, 31 in Bayside There were 25 cases in the Georges River and 31 cases in Strathfield. 20 in Camden, 20 in Landwick, 24 in Wollongong, 8 in Burwood.

The majority of new cases remained young residents. Of the 1,480 new cases, 207 were under 9 years old, 214 were 10-19 years old, 317 were in their 20s, 264 were in their 30s, and 206 were in their 40s.

