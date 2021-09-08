Cleveland Clinic: All of your most pressing mask questions answered

Not sure when you need to mask? Maybe you don’t know how to properly clean your face cover? We are covering you.

The guidelines surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to change as new information emerges, so many are confused about whether or not they need to wear a mask and what the situation is. I am.

Therefore, in 3News, with this quick guide CDC and Cleveland Clinic You can easily find the help you are looking for regarding face covers and masks.

People over 2 years old.

Who doesn’t wear a mask?

Children under 2 years old

Those who are not good at breathing

Someone who is unconscious or cannot remove the mask without help

Which type of mask is best for you?

Are you trying to figure out which mask is best for you? Don’t worry, you have several options! The face covers recommended by experts are:

Non-medical disposable mask

A mask that fits both the nose and mouth properly

Mask made of breathable fabric

Firmly woven fabric mask

Mask with multiple layers

A mask with a filter pocket inside.

How do I properly wear a face mask?

According to the CDC, some check boxes must be selected for proper wearing of the face mask. The face cover should do the following:

Covers both nose and mouth

Do not leave large gaps on the sides of the face

You can still breathe without restrictions

Secure with loops or ties

When do I need to wear a mask?

According to the CDC, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing nationwide, so all adults, whether vaccinated or not, may wear a mask or face cover while in public. It has been proposed. The CDC is also infected with the virus, when you are around other people who do not live in the same house, when you are in contact with someone who has COVID-19, or you are infected with the virus. It is recommended to wear a mask if you suspect that you have a virus.

How can I remove the mask?

According to experts, the best way to remove a face mask is to grab and tie the mask with an ear loop instead of touching the cloth on the front of the face. This method helps prevent possible contamination. You also need to wash your hands before and after handling the face mask.

How often do you wash your face mask?

Health professionals recommend washing the face mask after each use. Prolonged use of the same mask without cleaning can cause sore throat and inflammation of the esophagus.

How do I wash my face mask?

Reusable masks can be thrown into the washing machine along with other clothing. Experts recommend the use of warm water and regular detergents.

How do I need to clean my mask if I don’t have a washing machine?

According to experts, you can clean your face mask at home if the washing machine is not available. Here are some things you need.

Bleaching with 5.25% to 8.25% sodium hypochlorite

Room temperature water

The cleaning method is as follows.

Mix 5 tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water at room temperature Submerge the mask in water Leave the mask / face cover on the mixture for 5 minutes When the time runs out, pour the bleach solution into the drain and rinse the mask with cold water. Allow the mask to dry completely before reuse

How do I need to dry the mask?

According to the CDC, masks can be deflated or air-dried in a dryer.

I don’t have a reusable cloth mask, how often do I need to use a medical mask?

Experts recommend removing the cloth mask after use once.

How can I prevent my glasses from becoming cloudy while wearing a mask?

If you find yourself handling cloudy glasses while wearing a mask in public, don’t worry. There are several things you can do.

Make sure the mask fits your nose properly. According to experts, a mask with a nose bridge really helps with any cloudiness.

You can also wash the glasses with soapy water!Soap helps to act as a barrier against fog

After putting on the face cover, it tends to become “Maskune”! How do I stop the breakout?

Dermatologists recommend several different options for those who tend to find acne, bumps and rashes after wearing a mask.

Try washing your face with dandruff shampoo. Shampoos such as the head and shoulders contain ketoconazole or selenium sulfide to soothe the skin and remove excess yeast that has accumulated in the pores.

Use a good effervescent cleanser containing salicylic acid

Make sure the mask is clean.Dirty masks can cause the skin’s environment to deteriorate

How can I keep my mask cool if I need to wear it for a long time?

Fatigue of the mask can be real! So if you need to wear a mask at work or even while exercising, your doctor has tips on how to stay cool!

Use a well-ventilated mask. If certain fabrics or masks make breathing very difficult, find a mask that fits snugly.With the right mask, you can not only be comfortable, but also reduce stress

Always carry an extra mask with you. Only sweat, makeup, and general day use can accumulate under the mask. According to experts, it’s always a good idea to have some additional covers in case you need to switch throughout the day.

Drink plenty of water and rehydrate: If you notice that your mask is overheating, make sure you drink enough water and rehydrate.

Take a break: Take some time to get out of the mask!Experts say it’s perfectly fine to remove it for a few minutes, but when it comes to removing the mask, you always have to go to a place where no one else is and follow the proper protocol.

How can I get my child to wear a mask?

Many children wear masks in a variety of situations, such as during school or sports, as masks are recommended for children over the age of two. Dr. Emily Mad says there are many ways that can help children understand the importance of wearing a mask, Still doing something fun:

“To improve the success of children wearing masks in public, it helps to desensitize them at home. Engage your child in the process — masks they can decorate. Give them. It will increase their chances of wearing it. Buy a neutral color mask and have your child decorate it with drawings, glitter, stickers, etc. Together with the team You can sew the mask, or you can make a mask that doesn’t need to be sewn. If your child doesn’t want to wear a traditional mask, mask it with a T-shirt, bandana, or any other material you already have at home. You can create. Have fun! “

Why do I need to wear a mask?

The virus can easily spread through coughing, sneezing, or respiratory droplets or small particles that occur each time a person speaks or breathes. Scientists and health experts say it is important to continue the mask to protect both yourself and others around you, as the COVID-19 variant is on the rise. increase.