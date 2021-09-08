Toronto high school student suffering from long COVID: “I’m afraid it won’t disappear”

Almost a year after 15-year-old Kayleigh McCue tested positive for COVID-19, a once active young athlete said she still had headaches, malaise, nausea and difficulty concentrating. increase.

As students return to school throughout Ontario this week, Cary and her mother, Deserie McCue, talk about the symptoms of long COVID, which raises awareness and keeps students alert about the potential risk of being infected with the virus. I hope that.

Prior to becoming infected with COVID-19 in October 2020, Cary was an active member of the Sir Oliver Mowat University Institute on Lawrence Avenue East in high school and Port Union Road in southeastern Scarborough, basketball, hockey, and I was playing a running track.

Last year she couldn’t play sports at all.

“When everything happened … I was so tired that I couldn’t eat, so I couldn’t play anything,” she said.

“I was so tired that I couldn’t get up in the morning. When I started walking, I really felt sick.”

Cary had most of the typical COVID-19 symptoms (headache, nausea, vomiting, malaise, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell) when first infected with the new coronavirus, but the most unpleasant. NS.

“You feel like a failure”

After the first recovery from the virus after about a few weeks, the teenager said she began to feel sick again in March 2021.

She said her symptoms returned in the form of nausea, vomiting, coughing, blood vomiting, headaches, constant malaise, and unexplained arm and chest bruise.

“I was a little scared because I thought I was infected with COVID again, but I was tested and returned negative,” she said.

Doctors initially stated that her daughter had a “mental health problem,” but Desiree became convinced that it was a COVID for a long time.

See | Teens with long COVIDs emphasize the long-term fight against illness.

Teens with long-distance cases of COVID-19 emphasize the long-term fight against illness With most students returning to the classroom this week, a family in Toronto is trying to raise awareness of adolescents’ plight in long-distance cases of COVID-19. Chris Glover shares the story of 15-year-old Kaley McCue. 2:21

Her family doctor was “great” trying to connect them with specialists and infectious disease specialists, she said, but “because they are not well known about it, they are the way to guide us. She was “frustrated” because she didn’t know. “”

“As a mother, you feel like a failure that is causing you to be unable to take care of your child, you can’t fix her,” she said.

“It’s hard because I don’t know where to go. Little is known about this virus, which scares and offends me.”

Cary was forced to become a part-time student last year due to serious health problems, and Desiry is worried that she will not be able to graduate with her friends if she cannot keep up with this year.

“I’m afraid it won’t disappear from time to time,” Cary said.

McCue and his mother, Desari McCue, at Scarborough’s parents’ home. (Mitsui Evan / CBC)

So Desiree joined the Facebook group COVID Long-Haulers Support Group Canada to share a photo of Kaley’s bruise and details of her health problems, and many others had similar experiences. Made me cry. ”

“The medical community doesn’t understand what’s happening to these kids,” Susie Golding, the founder of the group, told CBC News.

“There is an overall very ground level misunderstanding. There is no information to be given, which makes it very difficult to understand a child or be diagnosed with a long COVID,” she said. ..

Golding has been suffering from long-term COVID after being infected with the virus in March 2020, suffering from ongoing speech problems, brain fog, and malaise.

After three months of intense rehabilitation, including occupational therapy, acupuncture, counseling, and natural remedies, she noticed that her symptoms began to improve.

She wanted the government to spend more money, resources and money to study long COVIDs as the Facebook group now has 14,000 members and is growing.

Susie Golding had no response from medical professionals and was forced to create a Facebook group (COVID Long haul Carrier Support Group Canada) in the hope of connecting with other long haul carriers. It says that it was. (Submitted by Susie Goulding)

“The problems that’long-haul carriers’ have are really serious. They are not just disappearing symptoms. These are debilitating problems that can really upset someone’s life.”

Dr. Anu Wadowa, a staff doctor in the infectious disease department of the hospital for sick children in Toronto, said the hospital has seen about 30 long COVID patients since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Most of these patients see their symptoms improve over time, and care is based on a series of unique symptoms that individual patients may experience,” she said. rice field.

“Based on our clinical experience, long COVIDs appear to affect about 1-2 percent of pediatric patients with acute COVID-19 infections.”

“People can’t believe”

Dr. Anna Banergi, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Daralana School of Public Health, said one of her key concerns about long-distance COVID patients was that “these people are unbelievable.”

“Some people are yoga teachers, exercise a few times a week, and run half marathons, but now they can hardly get out of bed. The biggest problem for many of these people is that they are all I don’t take it seriously, “she said.

She said studies show that 2 to 10 percent of people infected with COVID-19 suffer from long-term symptoms. Many recover after periods of “intervention” such as exercise, rest, increased sleep, and dietary focus, but others do not.

“Most family doctors don’t really understand the symptoms of long-distance transporters of COVID. Many cardiologists and respiratory specialists still understand that some of the symptoms are related to COVID. I have not.”

Desiree, on the other hand, hopes that her daughter’s experience will not only shed light on the plight of those suffering from long-term COVID across the country, but will also provide a impetus for research.

“I want my doctor to take it seriously and actually believe in her and look it up,” she said.

“Oh, my goodness, I feel the same, I thought I was alone”, and we felt that way until another family contacted us. rice field.”